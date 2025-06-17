UAE real estate: Dubai, Abu Dhabi branded residences drive record $16.9bn property sales

The UAE property market has recorded AED 62.1 billion in transactions during April 2025, with branded residences emerging as the sector driving growth across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro, said the figures demonstrate “growing demand across residential, commercial, and luxury segments” as the branded residences market becomes “the hottest thing in the UAE’s luxury property sector.”

Abu Dhabi’s branded residences quadrupled over the past year, with luxury sales reaching AED 6.3 billion in 2024. The growth reflects demand from investors and high-net-worth individuals seeking exclusivity.

Emaar has positioned itself at the forefront of branded residence development through partnerships with international luxury brands. The company’s projects include Armani Residences, The Address, and Palace Residences.

The developer continues expansion in Downtown Dubai, Dubai Hills, and the Marina. Emaar’s share price has risen over 60 per cent in the past 12 months, reflecting the company’s performance amid record transaction volumes.

Gilbert noted that Emaar is “arguably the biggest beneficiary of the UAE’s real estate upswing” with the company “everywhere across the skyline in Dubai.”

Aldar, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has announced Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island as part of its strategy to mirror Dubai’s branded residence model. Saadiyat Island is developing as a luxury hub.

The company continues building presence in the UAE luxury market through partnerships with international brands. Gilbert said “the growth of branded residences in Abu Dhabi suggests that the capital is catching up to Dubai’s pace, which could allow Aldar to unlock meaningful value for investors.”

The UAE real estate market growth stems from population growth, tourism increases, economic diversification efforts, and attraction of international corporations.

Gilbert said the growth “reflects solid fundamentals of robust population growth, surging tourism, ongoing efforts to diversify the economy and the appeal of the biggest corporate names in the world, underscored by these branded residences.”

Emaar, Aldar, and Deyaar are positioned to benefit from demand for branded projects as Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue attracting international capital into their property markets.

The transaction figures represent the latest record in the UAE’s property sector performance in 2025.