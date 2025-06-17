Dubai real estate: Shamal unveils 90-unit residential development at historic Dubai Zoo site

Shamal has announced plans to redevelop the historic Dubai Zoo site in Jumeirah 1 into a residential and lifestyle destination comprising 90 units.

The development will transform the site whilst preserving its legacy and architecture. The project aims to create a community based on nostalgia and connection in the heart of Jumeirah 1.

The low-rise development features residential units designed using clean geometry and natural materials. The transformation respects the memory and legacy of the landmark through organic architecture, landscaping and community-led design.

Historic Dubai Zoo site to become premium residential community in Jumeirah 1

The project prioritises walkability and open green space, including shared courtyards, a central park, and preserved mature trees to encourage community interaction and maintain continuity with the landscape.

Residents will have access to amenities centred around courtyards including a club house, wellness area, children’s play area, family pool, lounge and gym. The development is designed to harmonise with the surrounding Jumeirah neighbourhood.

“This is more than a redevelopment; it is a profound reimagining of a beloved landmark that holds deep connections for countless individuals and the wider community. At Shamal, we aspire to deliver the extraordinary – not through scale alone, but through intention, care, and design that speaks to the soul of the city. Our vision is to respectfully honour the site’s rich past and curate a progressive space for modern living. It is designed for people to live, connect, and thrive, fostering a personal, calm, and grounded lifestyle that blends heritage with the present,” Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer at Shamal said.

Architectural partner DXB Lab designed the development using clarity, simplicity, and detailing.

“Our design process began with a deep exploration of the site’s history and natural character. We were inspired by the organic clusters and greenery that once defined the Dubai Zoo, and we translated those elements into a geometric architectural language that feels both rooted and forward-looking. This project is a tribute to Jumeirah’s legacy – an environment where memory and modernity coexist,” Khalid Al Najjar of DXB Lab added.

The project offers access to Dubai’s attractions and views of the Burj Khalifa. It combines privacy, open spaces, and natural elements, creating an environment that caters to demand for premium leasing in the area.

“We are proud to partner with Shamal on this transformative project, delivering a distinctive residential offering in an iconic location that will enhance Jumeirah’s vibrant fabric,” Miltos Bossinis, Chief Executive Officer, H&H concluded.

Site preparation is complete, with construction anticipated to begin soon.