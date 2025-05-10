Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses makes UAE debut on May 12

Ray-Ban Meta, the smart glasses collection combining traditional eyewear with advanced technology, will be available in the UAE starting May 12 at all Ray-Ban stores and partner opticians.

The collection offers users the capability to capture high-resolution photos and videos hands-free, listen to music through open-ear speakers, and access Meta AI for on-the-go assistance.

A launch event featured guests including Yusra Mardini, Joelle Mardinian, Omar Farooq, Pia Jauncey, and Nora and Khalid, with music provided by Sarah Hardan and DJ Pascal Moscheni.

Ray-Ban, Meta bring AI-powered eyewear to UAE market

The celebration marks the beginning of a month-long takeover at Gitano beach club, running until June 5.

The glasses include a 12 MP ultra-wide camera that captures photos and 1080p videos in portrait orientation.

The open-ear speakers provide enhanced bass response and noise suppression, while five built-in microphones allow users to switch between music and calls without losing awareness of their surroundings.

Content creators can utilise the livestreaming function to broadcast their experiences in real time to Instagram Live or Facebook Live for up to 30 minutes, switching between the glasses and phone camera.

Meta AI integration enables users to activate features with the voice prompt ‘Hey Meta’ for various tasks.

Users can request information about landmarks, translations, recipe suggestions, and local recommendations using voice commands.

“Live translation is also coming to the UAE later this Spring,” according to the announcement.

The translation feature will support conversations across Spanish, French, Italian, and English, even in offline mode if language packs are downloaded in advance.

The collection includes the classic Wayfarer and Wayfarer Large frames, along with the Ray-Ban Skyler design in Shiny Chalky Grey.

Lens options include prescription, sun, clear, polarised and Transitions® varieties.

Prices start at AED 1,330, with each pair coming with a charging case. The glasses work with the Meta AI companion app (available on iOS and Android), which allows users to edit content, add effects, share to social platforms, and manage multiple pairs of glasses from one interface.

Regular software updates will be provided to enhance the AI functionality over time, making the glasses “smarter and more useful,” according to the announcement.