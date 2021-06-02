Dubai set to evaluate digital services to enhance smart city status

Hundreds of digital services being offered by government entities in Dubai are to be evaluated as the emirate seeks to enhance its reputation as a smart city.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday directed the start of a comprehensive evaluation process for more than 1,300 digital services provided by ministries and federal government agencies.

In a series of tweets, he said the best and worst government agencies in providing digital services would be announced at the beginning of September.

“Today, we instructed to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of digital and smart services provided to the public across all federal government institutions and ministries. Next September 4, God willing, we will announce the best and worst five government agencies,” he said.

“Within three months, we will evaluate the success of government agencies in providing integrated digital services that reach customers wherever they are and at any time… enabling them to complete their transactions easily and quickly and at the highest levels of efficiency, thus improving their experiences and enhancing their quality of life,” he added.

Sheikh Mohammed said the evaluation was a “constructive approach” aimed at celebrating excellence.

The UAE Strategy for Government Services aims to boost UAE’s competitiveness in the services’ sector and position it as the best in the world in rendering government services.

The strategy will carry out more than 28 initiatives by 2023 to enable providing advanced and efficient digital services, accessible to customers from anywhere 24/7.

It will create a common data-sharing platform for government entities and provide 90 percent of the public services through a single digital platform which will be established by 2022.

The announcement comes as Dubai continues to elevate its reputation as a smart city with recent initiatives aimed at attracting the world’s best talent to the city, including the remote working visa and the Golden visa (10-year residency) for engineers, doctors, entrepreneurs among others.

Since its inception, the Smart Dubai Office has launched over 130 initiatives in partnership with government and private sector entities.

Some key initiatives include the Dubai Data Initiative, the Dubai Blockchain Strategy, the Happiness Agenda, the Dubai AI Roadmap and the Dubai Paperless Strategy.

Last week, Smart Dubai launched a new ‘Live Compliance Dashboard’ to enhance city data governance and improve compliance with the Dubai Data Law.