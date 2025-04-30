Abu Dhabi Customs to adopt 7X’s innovative Wayn and Waslah plaforms

The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs said it will adopt the Wayn and Waslah, the innovative platforms created by 7X , the investment holding group in trade, transport, and logistics.

Wayn is UAE’s digital PO Box, while Waslah is 7X’s fully integrated logistics and e-commerce shipment management platform.

Abu Dhabi Customs signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 7X to enhance collaboration and enable the adoption of the platforms. The move is expected to support digital transformation, improve operational efficiency, and reinforce an innovative infrastructure for ideal business operations.

The MoU seeks to introduce cutting-edge solutions that keep pace with the requirements of e-commerce movement, facilitate customs procedures and improve the quality of communication with clients.

Abu Dhabi Customs will integrate the Wayn service to obtain a verified and permanent UAE digital address for official internal correspondence and those with clients. This will enhance cybersecurity, expedite documents and data exchange, and ensure management of bills, parcels and government communications.

The Waslah platform will be employed to ensure efficiency and expansion of logistics and e-commerce operations while also improving customer experience, lowering operational costs and boosting performance levels.

Mubarak Matar Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Customs, said: “The MoU signed with 7X aligns with Abu Dhabi Customs’ ongoing efforts to leverage the latest smart technologies that reinforce its leadership role and enhance operational efficiency in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision to strengthen the Emirate’s position as a global hub for logistics and trade.

“The integration of Wayn and Waslah platforms marks a significant step towards advancing digital collaboration with our partners in the private sector, broadening the scope of cooperation and elevating the quality of services offered to customers.”

Dubai-headquartered 7X is Emirates Post Group’s new identity. The company supports the UAE’s socio-economic development by integrating national goals across logistics, e-commerce, financial inclusion, and digitalisation.

Tariq Ahmed Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, added: “Our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Customs marks a strategic step that reflects our shared vision of building an integrated digital ecosystem that reinforces the trade and logistics sectors and supports the UAE’s journey towards leadership in the digital economy.

“By deploying the Wayn and Waslah platforms across Abu Dhabi Customs’ operations, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing digital innovation to develop smart solutions that boost efficiency, accelerate procedures, and deliver high levels of security and reliability in the exchange of data and shipments.”