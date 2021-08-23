By Staff writer

Dubai-based Pantheon reveals talks to develop 3D-printed building

Chairman Kalpesh Kinariwala has said talks are taking place with three companies from the US and Europe ‘to get their proposals’ for a G+10-storey building

Kalpesh Kinariwala, chairman of Pantheon Development Group.
Dubai-based Pantheon Development is having discussions to develop a 3D-printed building in the UAE.

Chairman Kalpesh Kinariwala has revealed that talks are taking place with three companies from the US and Europe “to get their proposals” for a G+10-storey building.

Although the location of the building was not revealed, Kinariwala said: “We have to make sure that the project is scalable, as without that factor, building a one stand-alone building will make it costly and commercially unviable.”

Last year, the global 3D printing in construction market was valued at $7 billion, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 91.5 percent through to 2028, according to latest research.

Earlier this month, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued a decree which aims to make the emirate a global hub for the use of 3D printing technologies.

The decree regulates the use of 3D printing in the construction sector in Dubai, with Dubai Municipality tasked with overseeing its implementation.

The new legislation supports the emirate’s strategic target to ensure that 25 percent of its buildings are constructed using 3D printing technology by 2030. It also aims to promote Dubai as a regional and global hub for the use of 3D printing technologies.

