Google’s AI and digital tools added $5.9bn to UAE economy in 2024

Google has revealed that its products and AI-powered tools contributed an estimated AED 21.8bn ($5.9bn) to the UAE economy in 2024, according to its newly launched Economic Impact Report, conducted by Public First.

The report highlights how platforms such as Google Search, YouTube, Maps, Play and Ads are helping people, businesses, developers and content creators thrive in the UAE’s fast-evolving digital economy.

Anthony Nakache, Managing Director for Google in the Middle East and North Africa, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be a partner in the UAE’s boundless ambitions. The report reflects our investment in accelerating the country’s ambitious journey towards a diversified, AI-powered economy.

“Through strategic investments, local partnerships, and our AI-powered tools, we’re bringing substantial economic value and empowering individuals, businesses, and communities in the UAE.”

Google 2024 UAE Impact Report key findings

1. Making everyday life easier

Google services generated consumer benefits worth AED683 ($186) per month for the average person in the United Arab Emirates

63 per cent of UAE adults used Gemini, Google’s AI assistant, with 90 per cent saying it helped them be more productive

71 per cent of users said Gemini is easier to use in Arabic than other AI chatbots

50 per cent of adults said Google Search is essential to their daily lives

89 per cent relied on Google Maps and Waze to avoid getting lost

90 per cent said mobile payments through GPay or GWallet made their lives easier

2. Fuelling business growth

91 per cent of UAE businesses use at least one AI tool in their workflows

73 per cent of people aged 18–24 use Google Search weekly for shopping or browsing

80 per cent use Google Maps and Waze monthly to locate local businesses

86 per cent check Google reviews before visiting a business

94 per cent compare product prices via Google Search monthly

97 per cent of public sector employees said Google AI tools improved workplace productivity

3. Supporting the creator and developer ecosystem

AED455m ($124m) was generated in revenue by UAE-based developers via the Android App Economy

More than 600 YouTube channels in the UAE now have over 1m subscribers—a 15 per cent year-on-year rise

Over 430,000 people in the UAE have received digital and AI training via Google’s Maharat Min Google program since 2018.

20,000+ journalists and journalism students have been trained by the Google News Initiative across MENA, including the United Arab Emirates

The findings come as the UAE accelerates its shift toward a knowledge-based economy, with AI and digital skilling playing a central role in national development strategies.