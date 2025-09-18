UAE’s e& enterprise to partner with Serbia in tripling its data centre capacity

UAE technology group e& enterprise and the Government of the Republic of Serbia have signed an agreement for cooperation on advanced digital infrastructure projects, including plans to expand the country’s data centre capacity by at least three times by adding up to 40 megawatts to the existing 14-MW Tier-4 campus in Kragujevac.

The agreement, which aims to strengthen Serbia’s position as a regional hub for sovereign cloud and digital services, was signed with the Office for IT and e-Government of the country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday at e&’s Al Kifaf headquarters in Dubai by Khalid Murshed, CEO, e& enterprise, and Dr Mihailo Jovanović, Director of the Office for IT and eGovernment of Serbia.

Murshed commented: “Data centres are at the heart of every digital economy, and Serbia has already proven its capability with world-class infrastructure, quickly becoming a digital nerve-centre for Southeast Europe.

“By combining the Office’s proven eGovernment engine with e& enterprise’s global expertise and cloud ecosystem, we’re setting the stage for new data-centre capacity that not only meets Serbian demand but also serves as the backbone for every startup, bank and AI workload in the Balkans. It will position Serbia as the regional hub powering digital growth for neighbouring markets.”

The Office for IT and eGovernment has played a key role in advancing Serbia’s digital transformation since it was formed in 2017. This includes the development of the country’s first state-owned Tier 4 data centre with a capacity of 14MW and 1,080 racks. With land already secured for a future expansion block of up to 40 MW, Serbia is preparing to scale its infrastructure to meet increasing national and regional demand.

Dr Jovanović added that the partnership accelerates Serbia’s ambitions to become a trusted regional hub for EU-grade sovereign digital infrastructure.

“Our first Tier-4 build proved we can deliver world-class infrastructure. This next phase, fuelled by e& enterprise’s expertise, gives us a stronger platform to expand our capacity, attract international partners, and ensure that our infrastructure meets the highest global standards for resiliency and data governance,” Dr Jovanović said.

“The result will be lower latency for citizens, more runway for entrepreneurs, and a stronger digital spine for an entire region.”

The partnership builds on the momentum of e&’s recent MoU with 4iG Group in Hungary. The preliminary agreement includes the potential for joint digital infrastructure initiatives in Serbia and the wider Balkans through e& and PPF Telecom.

There are plans for broader cooperation across subsea and terrestrial networks, advanced connectivity, and other digital infrastructure projects that link the Balkans with e&’s Middle East backbone and upcoming Africa-1 and other subsea cables.