DP World boss sees ports ‘revolution’ after BoxBay success in Dubai

BoxBay, an automated container handling system, has the potential to revolutionise operations at ports worldwide, according to the boss of Dubai-based DP World.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO, hailed the system as DP World announced that the joint venture with German industrial engineering specialist SMS group has successfully completed the first 10,000 container moves in its high bay store system at Jebel Ali port in Dubai.

The key milestone demonstrates the disruptive technology concept works, and makes possible dramatic changes to the way containers are handled in ports around the world, the port operator said in a statement.

“The completion of the first 10,000 moves demonstrates that the BoxBay concept works in the real world. This technology has the potential to revolutionise how ports and terminals operate around the world. BoxBay adds value for our operations and customers and demonstrates DP World’s strengths as a global provider of smart and innovative logistics solutions,” said Sulayem, pictured below.

Construction of the test facility with 792 container slots was completed in July last year in Terminal 4 of Jebel Ali Port in Dubai.

BoxBay is a patented automated container handling system that stores containers up to 11 storeys high in steel racks. It delivers more than three times the capacity of a conventional yard, so the footprint of terminals can be reduced by up to 70 percent.

The system is designed to run automatically and enables any container to be accessed individually without moving any other.

DP World said traditionally these containers are stacked one on top of the other in rows meaning many containers have to be moved to access containers lower down in the stacks.

Mathias Dobner, chairman and CEO of BoxBay, said: “We have been making great progress in setting up the system in Terminal 4. Usually, when setting up a new plant or system, you first have to run practical tests to find out where further optimisation will be needed – especially, when the system you are building is the very first one of its type, as is the case with BoxBay.

“In order to enhance the reliability of the technology, we have been thoroughly analyzing the information collected by our warehouse management system. These were immense amounts of data. But they enabled us to make adjustments continuously wherever necessary. BoxBay has set out to revolutionize global supply chains,” he added.

The system will be demonstrated to the public during Expo 2020 in Dubai in October.