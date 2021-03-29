EK2021, the flight to celebrate the UAE’s vaccination success

Emirates said on Monday it is showcasing the UAE’s progress in its vaccination programme with a special flight that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers onboard.

On April 10, flight EK2021 will depart Dubai International Airport at midday local time to cruise over various areas across the UAE. The flight will return to Dubai at 2.30pm local time.

The one-off flight not only celebrates the success of the UAE’s vaccination programme to date, but also highlights Emirates’ progress in vaccinating its staff and in particular its pilots and cabin crew, a statement said.

Passengers will have the opportunity to experience Emirates’ newest A380 aircraft which features the airline’s new Premium Economy seats and refreshed cabin interiors across all cabin classes.

The UAE has made four Covid-19 vaccines available for free to everyone and to date, over 8 million vaccine shots have been administered, protecting over half of the UAE’s population.

The Emirates Group has supported the national vaccination programme by making Covid-19 vaccines readily available to its UAE-based workforce at multiple locations within the company’s premises. To date, over 35,000 Emirates employees have received their shot, with over 85 percent of the airline’s pilots and cabin crew already receiving two doses of the vaccine.

Tickets for flight EK2021 will be available to UAE citizens and residents who have completed the two week period after their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and are priced at AED1,000 per person in Economy, and AED2,000 in Business Class.

All fares collected for this special flight EK2021 will be donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline’s non-profit charity organisation which supports projects around the world aimed at improving the quality of life for disadvantaged children.