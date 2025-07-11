Air Arabia resumes direct flights between Sharjah and Damascus

Air Arabia has resumed its non-stop service between Sharjah and Damascus , marking the return of the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier to the Syrian capital.

The departure ceremony at Sharjah International Airport this morning was attended by Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority; Air Arabia Group Chief Executive Officer Adel Al Ali; and Ziad Yahya Zaher Edin, Chargé d’Affaires of the Consulate General of the Syrian Arab Republic in the UAE.

Air Arabia launches Damascus service again

Upon arrival at Damascus International Airport, the flight received a welcome ceremony attended by Hasan Ahmed Mohammed Sulaiman Alshehhi, UAE Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic, along with senior airport management and other distinguished guests.

The launch reinforces Air Arabia’s commitment to expanding regional connectivity and providing customers with affordable and convenient air travel options between the UAE and Syria.

The route operates with double daily non-stop flights, offering passengers flexibility and seamless travel between the two countries.

Customers can book their direct flights between the UAE and Syria through Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia operates a fleet comprised of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, which are the world’s best-selling single-aisle aircraft.

The airline offers a value-added onboard experience with ‘SkyTime’, its complimentary in-flight streaming service, and ‘SkyCafe’, its onboard menu. Passengers can also benefit from ‘Air Rewards’, the most generous loyalty programme in the region.