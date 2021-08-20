Kuwait’s Jazeera expands fleet as it sees travel appetite returning

Jazeera Airways has taken delivery of its seventh Airbus A320neo aircraft as it looks to capitalise on the recovery of the global aviation industry after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kuwait-based low cost carrier said it will receive two more A320neo planes this year as it expands its fleet.

Jazeera Airways’ fleet now includes 15 aircraft with seven A320neo. It said the A320neo has a range of benefits which include fuel-saving, longer range flights, quieter engines with less CO2 emissions, additional payload and lower operating costs.

Jazeera Airways CEO, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “Jazeera continues to take delivery of new aircraft as part of its expansion plans. Appetite for travel has been strong across our network during the summer season, as restrictions are lifting in line with the positive progress in vaccination programs.”

All delivered aircraft are fitted with the airline’s standard cabin configuration including its signature leather seats.

Jazeera Airways operates commercial and cargo flights out of its Jazeera Terminal T5 at Kuwait International Airport, and flies to 50 destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa.

Earlier this year, the airline became the first Gulf-based low-cost carrier to launch a direct service to London Heathrow. Jazeera also launched new destinations to Colombo, Addis Ababa, Bishkek, Tashkent, Sarajevo and Antalya.