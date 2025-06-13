Abu Dhabi passenger eVTOL aircraft test flight lifts off in public demonstation

Abu Dhabi has hosted a test flight of a passenger electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in a public demonstration that marks a step towards integrating urban air mobility into daily transport.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), supported by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), collaborated with EHang and Multi Level Group (MLG) to conduct the demonstration flight.

الرحلة التجريبية للطائرة الكهربائية العمودية ذاتية القيادة أسهمت في تقييم القدرات التكنولوجية للطائرة على العمل في الأجواء الحارة، وجاهزية المهابط والمرافق، وكفاءة عمليات التنسيق الجوي، بما يؤكّد ريادة #أبوظبي في توظيف أحدث التقنيات المبتكرة وحلول النقل الذكي. pic.twitter.com/OnlqiInU2r — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) June 13, 2025

The test showcased the emirate’s approach to urban mobility and intelligent transportation systems.

Abu Dhabi advances urban air mobility

The project aims to bring autonomous passenger aircraft to Abu Dhabi to provide zero-emission aerial mobility, contributing to the emirate’s position as a destination for air, land and sea transportation.

The test flight validated technologies including hot-weather performance in Abu Dhabi’s climate, airspace coordination, route planning and vertiport operations.

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) oversaw the flight, which demonstrated regulatory, operational and infrastructure frameworks for scaling this mode of transport.

“Today’s demonstration embodies Abu Dhabi’s future-forward ambition. Through the vision of the SASC, we’re turning future mobility into tangible nation-building. With EHang and MLG, we are proving that urban air taxis will be a part of everyday life, here in Abu Dhabi and around the world. This is how we diversify our economy, cultivate homegrown capabilities and make the emirate a global leader in next-generation transport,” Badr Al Olama, Director-General at ADIO said.

The demonstration engaged the public and stakeholders, providing them with a view of future mobility technology.

The event aimed to build trust in the technology and generate momentum for the commercial deployment of urban air mobility.

EHang, which trades on Nasdaq and specialises in autonomous aviation technology, has confirmed plans to establish regional operations in Abu Dhabi. These operations will include a final assembly line and support facilities, executed in partnership with MLG and supported by ADIO.

EHang’s EH216-S has received the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for passenger-carrying pilotless eVTOL aircraft from the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The EH216-S is the world’s first certified, pilotless, two-seater eVTOL aircraft. It combines autonomy with electric propulsion to deliver zero-emission aerial mobility for urban environments.

The aircraft operates for applications including sightseeing, short-distance connections and tourism, with minimal noise and no runway requirement.

The EH216-S features eight arms equipped with 16 propellers, each powered by a dual-motor system, totalling 32 independent electric motors.

The design provides vertical take-off and landing capabilities with redundancy and operational safety.

“This public flight demonstration marks a pivotal milestone in our strategic partnership with EHang, one of the group’s most significant strategic collaborations. It reinforces our shared vision to lead the autonomous aerial mobility sector from the UAE to Africa and the Middle East. This cooperation is a key pillar in positioning Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for future transportation technologies. This achievement represents a major step toward the commercialisation and widespread adoption of low-altitude passenger aviation services. By establishing an integrated ecosystem for certified electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the region, we are not only accelerating innovation and advanced manufacturing but also laying the foundation for a new era of smart and sustainable mobility across the Middle East and Africa,” Mohamed Salah, CEO of Advanced Mobility Hub, a subsidiary of MLG added.

Through the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry cluster, Abu Dhabi is localising production, supporting infrastructure development and enabling regulation for future mobility solutions.

ADIO continues to forge partnerships and provide support for investment in the emirate, enabling global companies to establish and expand their operations from Abu Dhabi.