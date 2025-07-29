UAE restaurant chain Allo Beirut makes first Lebanon debut on Hamra Street

Allo Beirut will open its first Lebanon location in late October 2025 on Hamra Street in Beirut, marking the brand’s return to the city that inspired its creation.

Black Spoon Group announced the expansion through a franchise partnership with Fashmore Holding.

Allo Beirut enters Lebanon market

The casual dining brand launched in 2018 and operates locations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. The Lebanon opening represents the company’s entry into its fourth market.

Charbel Mhanna, CEO of Black Spoon, said: “We are proud to announce Allo Beirut’s entry into Lebanon, a homecoming that holds deep meaning for our entire team. For the past seven years, we’ve been celebrating Beirut; its food, its energy, and its spirit across the UAE, and more recently in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

“We’ve been proud to carry a piece of the city into new places and share it with new audiences. That’s what makes this homecoming feel so special, it’s not just another opening, it’s a return to where it all began. This launch marks a key milestone in our regional journey, and bringing the brand to Hamra feels especially significant.”

Mhanna described the opening as significant due to its location. “Hamra Street represents the cultural heart of Beirut, and its vibrant energy perfectly mirrors the spirit of Allo Beirut. Together with our partners at Fashmore Holding, we’re committed to delivering an experience that not only celebrates the flavours of Beirut, but feels like Beirut,” he said.

The restaurant will occupy 675 square metres across three floors and seat approximately 100 guests. The venue features an open-concept layout designed to evoke a Beirut street atmosphere, with dedicated stations for manoushe, shawarma, and fresh juices.

Each floor offers a different environment whilst maintaining the brand’s identity. A grab-and-go section has been added specifically for Hamra’s urban clientele. The menu will include the brand’s signature dishes alongside new additions created for the local market.

The menu will include the brand’s signature dishes alongside new additions created for the local market. Image: Supplied

Bassam Assaad, Chairman of Fashmore Holding, said the partnership aligns with the company’s focus on experience-led food and beverage brands.

Bassam Assaad, Chairman of Fashmore Holding, added: “This partnership is built on a shared vision and true synergy, rooted in a belief that the most enduring concepts are those that connect deeply with both people and place. Allo Beirut is a brand that captures the essence of a city, and bringing it back to where it all began is incredibly meaningful. This is more than a franchise, it’s a full-circle story. And we can’t wait to serve the flavour, rhythm, and energy of Beirut again, in Beirut.”

The companies plan to open three to five additional locations across Lebanon within the next two to three years.

Black Spoon and Fashmore Holding are exploring sites for future branches following the Hamra opening.

The Lebanon expansion forms part of Allo Beirut’s regional growth strategy. The brand has operated in the UAE since 2018 before expanding to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.