Air Arabia Abu Dhabi adds two Airbus A320 aircraft to fleet in 2025 expansion

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has expanded its fleet with the addition of two Airbus A320 aircraft, bringing the total fleet size to 12 aircraft.

The capital’s first low-cost carrier has implemented this expansion as part of its growth strategy.

The carrier has announced plans to add two more Airbus A320 aircraft before the end of the year.

This planned fleet increase will boost total capacity by 40 per cent in 2025, reinforcing Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s commitment to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s aviation sector and the emirate’s economic development.

“The addition of new aircraft and our strategic fleet expansion reflect our ongoing commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and expanding our network reach. This growth supports the rising demand for air travel to and from Abu Dhabi. The planned capacity increase in 2025 will further contribute to the capital’s broader economic and tourism vision while continuing to offer value-driven air travel to our customers,” Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia said.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s network expansions include new routes to Yerevan, Almaty, and Sialkot, broadening its reach.

The airline now connects Abu Dhabi with non-stop service to over 30 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, and Eastern Europe, offering travel options for residents, businesses, and visitors.

Since its launch in 2020, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has emerged as a key enabler of air connectivity from the UAE capital, providing customers with air travel services.