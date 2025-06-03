Air taxis in Saudi Arabia: Abdul Latif Jameel and Joby Aviation sign $1bn future transport deal

A business group in Saudi Arabia will partner with a futuristic US aviation firm on a $1bn deal to bring flying taxis to the Kingdom.

The groundbreaking electric aircraft partnership will see Abdul Latif Jameel team up with Joby Aviation to explore a distribution agreement for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The potential deal, valued at approximately $1bn, could deliver up to 200 aircraft in the coming years, marking a pivotal step in Saudi Arabia’s clean transportation ambitions.

Flying taxis in Saudi Arabia

The announcement builds on the deepening economic ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia, with both nations investing heavily in next-generation, sustainable infrastructure.

Joby Aviation, known for its piloted, all-electric aircraft designed to carry four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph, represents the forefront of urban air mobility. With zero operating emissions and significantly reduced noise levels, Joby’s aircraft are poised to redefine short-distance travel.

JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, said: “This collaboration is about bringing America’s leadership in electric air mobility to the world. Together with Abdul Latif Jameel, we’re not just imagining a cleaner, safer, more efficient future—we’re building it. And there is no better partner to help unlock the extraordinary opportunity for air travel in the region.”

Hassan Jameel, Vice Chairman, Saudi Arabia, Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “Saudi Arabia is transitioning toward a new era of mobility – one that is on-demand, shared, connected, and sustainable. eVTOL is an exciting and important component of this.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with Joby to support the transformation of the Kingdom’s mobility sector. This collaboration also comes as Abdul Latif Jameel Motors marks 70 years of distributing Toyota in Saudi Arabia — a strategic investor in Joby.”

Joby’s collaboration with Abdul Latif Jameel will initially focus on Saudi Arabia, where Abdul Latif Jameel has an extensive presence, network and deep operational experience.

The two businesses will work together to explore distribution and sales collaborations, the launch of local air taxi services, including the establishment of aftermarket services such as MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), and pilot training.

Joby’s piloted, all-electric aircraft is designed to carry four passengers at speeds of up to 200mph, offering high-speed mobility with a fraction of the noise produced by helicopters and zero operating emissions.

Joby Aviation aims to launch its first commercial passenger flights in Dubai by 2026, with expansion into Saudi Arabia envisioned soon after.

The deal also reflects Abdul Latif Jameel’s broader investment strategy in future mobility. The Jameel family previously invested in Joby’s Series C funding round, led by Toyota Motor Corporation in 2020.