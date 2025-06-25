Dubai announces free parking for New Year holiday

Dubai has announced free parking and updated public transport hours for the Hijri New Year holiday this week,

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced service hours for various services during the holiday of the Hijri New Year (1447H).

The revised schedule includes Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport services, and service provider centres (vehicle technical testing).

All public parking zones will be free of charge on Friday, June 27, in observance of the Hijri New Year holiday. This excludes multi-level parking terminals.

Regular parking fees will resume on Saturday, June 28.

Dubai transport for Hijri New Year holiday

Dubai Metro: On Friday, June 27 operating hours will be 5am – 1am (next day)

Dubai Tram: On Friday, June 27 operating hours will be 6am – 1am (next day)

Public Buses: For detailed schedule updates during the holiday period, the RTA advises referring to the S’hail app

Marine Transport Services: View the marine transport schedule during the holiday here

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed on the day of the holiday of the New Hijri Year.

However, Smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, and the Head Office will remain operational 24/7 as usual.

All service provider centres will be closed on Friday, June 27. Vehicle technical testing services will resume on Saturday, 28 June 2025.