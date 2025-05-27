Emirates Post, Aramex partner to boost logistics coverage across UAE

Emirates Post entered into a strategic partnership with Aramex to provide service access to the leading global logistics and transportation company at select Emirates Post branches.

As part of the initial phase, select Emirates Post branches in Dubai will begin offering Aramex’s domestic and international express services, including the shipment of what are considered Dangerous Goods (DGG) such as perfumes to select regional markets.

The pilot phase will progressively extend to more branches across the UAE, reflecting the shared commitment of both organisations towards broadening service accessibility and ensuring inclusive access for communities nationwide, the companies said.

This initiative is in line with Emirates Post’s broader vision to transform its national branch network into a unified hub for convenient and customer-centric shipping solutions.

Future phases of the partnership will introduce additional services, including parcel pickups and returns, ensuring that the partnership continues to evolve in response to growing customer expectations and the UAE’s expanding logistics demand, the companies said.

Rashed Huraiz Alfalasi, Acting General Manager of Emirates Post, said the partnership underscores the organisation’s vision of transforming the traditional understanding of a ‘post office’ into a multi-service destination built on accessibility, reliability, and innovation.

“By bringing Aramex’s services into our branch network, we are making it easier for individuals and SMEs to access reliable logistics solutions, while strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional hub for logistics,” he said.

Tarek Abuyaghi, General Manager of Aramex, said the strategic alignment with Emirates Post will enable the company to further strengthen its last-mile connectivity in select remote areas where demand is growing and infrastructure is still evolving.

“By combining Aramex’s global reach and technology-driven logistics capabilities with Emirates Post’s extensive local network and expertise, we are creating a more seamless and accessible delivery experience for our customers across the UAE,” he said.

The integration of Aramex services represents a significant milestone in Emirates Post’s evolution into a centralised platform for postal and courier, express, and parcel (CEP) solutions.