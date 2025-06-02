India’s IndiGo plans massive global push with 30 new A350s, partnerships

India’s Indigo , the second-fastest growing airline in the world and having a 60 per cent share of the domestic market of the fastest-growing airline market in the world, has outlined a bold plan to expand its international presence.

The airline said it has placed an additional order for 30 Airbus A350-900 widebody aircraft from France-based Airbus to boost its long-haul operations. This announcement came within hours of the airline forming an ‘industry-leading partnership’ with the US-based Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic to connect India with Europe and North America.

Indigo had earlier ordered 30 A350s in April 2024. The total commitment is now for 60 units.

In the UAE, IndiGo flies to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The airline has also decided to introduce its A321-based IndiGoStretch product on important and selected regional international markets, including Dubai. Starting 29 June, these 2-cabin A321 with IndigoStretch will be rolled out in phases on all frequencies operating between Delhi and Mumbai, and to Bangkok, Singapore and Phuket, apart from Dubai.

Earlier this year, Official Airline Guide (OAG) said IndiGo was ranked the world’s second fastest-growing airline in seat capacity after Qatar Airways. The airline recorded a 10.1 per cent year-on-year growth in 2024, reaching 134.9 million seats. IndiGo also secured the top position globally in flight frequency growth, operating 749,156 flights with a 9.7 per cent increase.

The no-frills airline is forging strong partnerships, adding to its product portfolio and enhancing customer experience as it progresses towards delivering on this global value proposition.

At the IATA AGM 2025 in New Delhi, where IndiGo is the host airline, Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “India is amongst the fastest growing aviation markets in the world; and as the largest Indian airline, IndiGo is committed to consistently increase its contribution to this growth.

“The financial year 2025 has been a pivotal year in our journey as we took significant steps in our evolution into a truly global airline. This includes introduction of IndiGoStretch, our tailor-made business offering, and BlueChip, our loyalty program, besides sizeable network expansion in the domestic as well as international market.

“We are focused on our holistic growth to be able to offer affordable, convenient, on-time travel experience to our customers on a growing domestic and international route network. We also remain determined to maintain our cost leadership while continuously enhancing our operational efficiency and profitability.”

IndiGo boosts international presence

The InterGlobe Aviation-owned IndiGo already had a codesharing arrangement with Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic, but the new partnership which includes Delta, aims to be a game-changer. It will boost connectivity between India, North America and Europe.

“This partnership represents another important milestone to pursue commercial synergies, operational excellence and innovation. This announcement not only expands our relationship with Air France–KLM and Virgin Atlantic but also marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as we welcome Delta Air Lines as a valued partner,” Elbers added.

“We are particularly excited to start our long-haul expansion from this summer and connect with our partners’ networks to provide greater access to Europe and North America. This strategic partnership enables a compelling combined customer proposition in the form of comprehensive intercontinental connectivity, seamless experience and great loyalty value. It also lays the groundwork for us to exchange best practices in areas of technology, operational excellence and service delivery.”

Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, told Bloomberg that he felt his airline’s services to the region was “underrepresented”, added: “This is another region of the world where Delta is underrepresented and is keen to return.

“This agreement is another example of our commitment to making travel more connected, more inclusive and more accessible. Combining our strengths with those of IndiGo, Air France-KLM, and Virgin Atlantic, will enable us to offer unparalleled connectivity and convenience, ensuring that our customers enjoy the highest standards of service and reliability across the globe.

Delta plans to begin a non-stop service between New Delhi and Atlanta, but did not give a timeline.