Qatar Airways to become Middle East’s largest 787 operator with Boeing mega-deal

Boeing has announced that Qatar Airways will purchase up to 210 widebody jets, setting new records as the largest widebody order for the US plane maker.

The order, announced on Wednesday and including the largest order for 787 Dreamliners, is also the largest ever placed by the Qatari airline.

The order includes 130 787 Dreamliners, 30 777-9s — touted as the world’s largest twin-engine aeroplane — and options for an additional 50 787 and 777X aircraft.

This purchase will support approximately 400,000 jobs in the US, Boeing said.

This will also position the Middle Eastern airline for further international expansion.

US President Donald Trump and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, joined Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope, and Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer to witness the signing of the order.

HH the Amir, #US President witnessed signing of agreement to purchase aircraft from Boeing, Statement of Intent for defense cooperation, letter of offer and acceptance for MQ-9B drones, letter of offer and acceptance for FS-LIDS anti-drone system. #QNA#Qatar #Trump_Visit_Qatar pic.twitter.com/rXsHXyD2hr — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) May 14, 2025

“We are happy to announce our agreement with Boeing and our partnership in the largest aircraft order in our history,” said Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, CEO of Qatar Airways Group.

“After two consecutive years of record-breaking commercial performance and with this historic Boeing aircraft order we’re not simply chasing scale, we’re building strength that will allow us to continue to deliver our unmatched products and customer experiences,” he said.

Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said the company is deeply honoured that Qatar Airways has placed this record-breaking order with Boeing.

“Our team is looking forward to building 787s and 777s for Qatar Airways into the next decade as they connect more people and businesses around the world with unmatched efficiency and comfort,” he said.

Qatar Airways currently operates more than 150 Boeing airplanes, including 777 and 787 passenger jets and 777 freighters.

With this purchase, the airline will become the largest 787 Dreamliner operator in the Middle East.