Multiple nightlife brands revealed for $1.1bn Yas Bay’s upcoming Waterfront

Set to elevate Abu Dhabi’s nightlife scene, Yas Bay Waterfront’s additions include Asia Asia, The Central, and Lock, Stock & Barrel by Solutions Leisure Group, in addition to Zeera, Bushra, and Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar Group and Capital Motion.

La Carnita, a Mexican restaurant hailing from Toronto, will also be calling Yas Bay Waterfront its new home in Abu Dhabi.

Alongside Etihad Arena and the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Hotel, these F&B and nightlife additions aim to underpin Miral’s commitment to enriching the experiences available to visitors on Yas Island and positioning it as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure, and business.

Clement Bontemps, executive director of asset management, Miral, said: “We are excited to see world-class brands selecting Yas Bay as the destination of choice for their expansion plans. It is testament to what Yas Bay has to offer businesses, visitors and residents alike, from unique experiences to attractive investment opportunities.

“Partnering with such prominent names to come to Abu Dhabi for the first time amplifies our commitment to delivering unmatched experiences on Yas Island.”

Buddha-Bar Group and Capital Motion are collaborating with Miral to bring renowned restaurant brands to Yas Bay Waterfront such as Siddharta Lounge, Bushra and Zeera.

Siddharta Lounge

Mario Samaha, founder and CEO of Capital Motion said: “Our expansion strategy is on track to enhance the dining and nightlife offering in Abu Dhabi while strengthening the group’s portfolio with a plan to inaugurate five new outlets by 2021, bringing the total for the group to 10 exceptional venues in Abu Dhabi.”

Nabil Souhail, vice president, Business Development and Operations for the Middle East, Africa & Asia at Buddha-Bar added: “We are excited to introduce three new brands; Zeera, Bushra, and the iconic Siddharta Lounge to the highly anticipated Yas Bay Waterfront.

“We aim to create an environment with its own codes and personality for various guests. Memorable experiences of food, drinks and social gatherings will be created in various scenes and settings featuring the disruptive Buddha-Bar DNA, to set a new social spot here in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.”

Solutions Leisure Group will establish three of its F&B and nightlife brands at Yas Bay Waterfront which include Asia Asia, Lock, Stock & Barrel and The Central.

Mario Samaha, founder and CEO of Capital Motion (left) and Paul Evans, CEO of Solutions Leisure Group

Paul Evans, CEO of Solutions Leisure Group, said: “We could not be more excited at the opportunity to bring some of the region’s number one nightlife concepts… The potential of Yas Bay is limitless and with Miral’s vison and drive, this promises to be the most relevant entertainment development in the capital.”

Developed on the southern end of Yas Island, Yas Bay encompasses three distinct areas – The Waterfront, The Residences, and twofour54. It represents a $1.1 billion investment and is an integral part of Miral’s $3.26 billion portfolio of diverse leisure and entertainment developments under construction on Yas Island.

Once complete, Yas Bay is set to attract 15,000 future residents and over 10,000 top business professionals.