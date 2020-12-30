Domestic tourism ‘still important’ despite reopening of Abu Dhabi borders to global travellers

Domestic tourism in Abu Dhabi will continue to play an integral part in the recovery of the industry, despite the re-opening of the emirate to international travellers, according to Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

As the Covid-19 vaccination process gathers pace across the UAE and the wider world, he predicted a return to some semblance of normality in 12 months’ time.

Al Shaiba told Arabian Business: “Due to the new series of lockdowns at various destinations around the world, we can predict low volumes of international travel within the first few months of the year. During this period, domestic tourism will continue to play a key role in driving the tourism industry forward.

“As restrictions begin to ease, we can predict that travel will begin to pick up within the second half of the year, and that tourism will start to somewhat normalise as we head into 2022.”

Neighbouring emirate Dubai opened its doors to international travellers back in July, but Abu Dhabi remained cautious in its approach, closely monitoring the situation until relaxing rules last week – travellers from across the globe are able to fly into the UAE capital after presenting a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test result received within 96 hours prior to their scheduled departure.

Upon arrival into Abu Dhabi, travellers need to take a second PCR test. Travellers from countries on the ‘green’ list will no longer be required to self-isolate upon receiving a negative result.

Travellers from other countries will be required to self-isolate for 10 days only. All travellers will need to take a PCR test on day six for those staying for six days or more, and on day 12 for those staying for 12 days or more.

Al Shaiba added: “As vaccination programmes worldwide begin to ramp up, we will work to ensure the best safety measures and protocols are in place for visitors and residents until the vaccines gain prominence and travel is declared safe again.

“Of course, all of our plans are constantly evolving and changing based on worldwide developments and the best interest of our community, but at the meantime we have confidence in our ability to balance safety and tourism recovery as we move forward with our plans.”

Abu Dhabi’s plans to welcome in 2021 include fireworks shows in some of the emirate’s most renowed neighbourhoods – the Corniche, Yas Island, Al Maryah Island and Al Wathba.

Residents and visitors are also invited to bid farewell to 2020 and welcome the New Year remotely by watching the fireworks taking place at the Corniche on Abu Dhabi TV, Emarat TV, and UAE_BARQ’s official Instagram page.

Yas Island’s fireworks will also be visible from various viewing options, including dining venues across Yas Marina.

Al Shaiba said: “This year more than ever before, New Year’s Eve comes with hopes for a new beginning.”

Alongside DCT Abu Dhabi and Miral’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, the capital will also be hosting further activities in celebration of the New Year, including fireworks shows by the organisers of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, spanning 35 minutes and breaking two Guinness World Records.

The festival will feature a range of shows and performances by local and international bands. Al Maryah Island will also be featuring its popular annual New Year’s Eve celebrations organised by Mubadala Investment Company.

“As the vaccines start gaining prominence, we are hoping that things will begin to normalize gradually, and tourism will start to return. Therefore, this New Year’s Eve we have much to celebrate and much more to look back on. We are glad to have been able to make it through this year and to celebrate breakthroughs such as the return of tourism and the start of the vaccination programme in Abu Dhabi,” added Al Shaiba.