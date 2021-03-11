UAE, Israel weigh travel corridor

The Middle Eastern nations, which have the world’s fastest inoculation programmes, aim to implement the travel agreement for people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in April, according to the UAE’s state-run news agency.

Separately, companies from the two countries agreed to develop a counter-drone system, showing the bilateral ties spreading to the sensitive defence sector.

The UAE became the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel and the first in the Gulf. The two sides share a desire to combat Iran’s influence in the region, and have promised cooperation on investments and technology.

The corridor will facilitate travel for commercial, tourism and official purposes. If established, it will likely be a model for countries looking to vaccines as a way to open up air travel, which has all but ground to a halt since the virus started to spread last year.

The countries, which both host tourist destinations, are able to do this because of their high inoculation rates. Israel has administered at least one dose to more than half the population, while the UAE is on track to inoculate half its population before the end of this month. Cases in both countries have fallen from a peak in January.

Separately, Abu Dhabi-owned defence firm EDGE said it had entered into a pact with state-run Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. to jointly develop an advanced counter-unmanned aircraft system.

Israel Aerospace Industries President Boaz Levy

It will comprise advanced 3D radar, communications intelligence and electro-optic technologies, EDGE said in a statement on Thursday. It will be tailored to the UAE market, “with wider ranging benefits” for the Middle East and North Africa region and beyond, it added.

The agreement will enhance cooperation between the countries on research and development and technological innovation, Israel Aerospace Industries President Boaz Levy said.

Since signing the peace pact, Israel and the UAE have started direct flights and discussed business deals. The countries have also started talks over an oil pipeline linking the Red Sea with the Mediterranean, whose operations Israeli officials treat as top secret.