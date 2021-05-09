UAE-based Time Hotels reveals ambitious growth plans

UAE-based Time Hotels has revealed ambitious plans to grow its portfolio to 30 properties by 2025.

That includes the opening of eight new properties across the Middle East and the Indian Ocean over the next 18 months.

TIME Hotels currently has 14 properties consisting of 1,465 keys in operation across the UAE and wider GCC region.

This year, the hospitality company and hotel operator will open three hotels in the UAE – the 91-key Time Moonstone Hotel Apartments in Fujairah; the 99-key Time Burj Al Saadah Hotel Apartments in Sharjah; and the 232-room Time Asma Hotel, in Al Barsha, Dubai, which will have two floors dedicated exclusively to female travellers.

Time has also been active in Saudi Arabia and will soon take over the management of two boutique hotels in Riyadh, the Time Elite Suites in Al Muruj and the Time Express Olaya Hotel in the Saudi capital’s upmarket Olaya district.

And Time is scheduled to open its first two hotels in Egypt later this year – the five-star Time Coral Resort Nuweiba in the Red Sea resort of Nuweiba and the four-star Time Marina Hotel & Conference Centre near Al Alamein on the Mediterranean coast.

Four-star Time Marina Hotel & Conference Centre

According to a release from the company on Sunday, an additional Time-branded property will open next year bringing the overall portfolio to 22 properties by the end of 2022.

The Time brand will also be making its debut on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius next year, with the opening of the Time Phoenix Hill.

Mohamed Awadalla, CEO, Time Hotels, said: “2020 was a very challenging year for hospitality, travel and tourism, right across the globe, but we are looking ahead at 2021 and beyond with great optimism. With so much pent-up demand as well as Expo 2020, we are looking forward to a very busy autumn and winter period.”