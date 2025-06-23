Ras Al Khaimah to add over 7,400 hotel rooms by 2030 with infrastructure investments needed

Ras Al Khaimah’s hospitality sector is on track for significant expansion, with 7,427 new hotel rooms set for delivery by 2030, according to the latest edition of the RAK Investment Pulse report by Stirling Hospitality Advisors.

Combined with the 8,321 existing rooms, and more than 5,000 keys under discussion, the emirate’s hotel capacity is projected to approach 16,000 keys by the end of the decade.

The report highlights that while Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism outlook remains robust, urgent investment is needed in support infrastructure — including laundry services, food and beverage supply, logistics, staff housing, and vocational training — to ensure operational efficiency keeps pace with guest-facing growth.

Ras Al Khaimah tourism report insights

86 per cent of hotels outsource laundry, mostly to neighbouring Emirates

Over 60 per cent of casual staff are sourced from outside RAK

Demand for staff housing is set to exceed 16,000 units by 2030

More than 85 per cent of hotel operators support a centralised procurement hub to streamline supply chains and reduce emissions

Most F&B supplies are still imported, primarily from Dubai, increasing logistical costs

Top investment opportunities identified include scalable laundry and cold storage facilities, purpose-built staff accommodation zones, procurement and logistics hubs to localise the supply chain and vocational training centres to build a skilled local workforce.

Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors, said: “As Ras Al Khaimah’s hospitality market enters a new era of growth, it’s vital that support infrastructure keeps pace. Operational systems such as laundry, logistics, and staffing are essential to delivering high-quality guest experiences.

“The report is a timely reminder to investors and stakeholders that strengthening these areas is key to long-term competitiveness, and the opportunity to scale with the market growth is abundant.”