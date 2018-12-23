Tech firms among most searched for job postings on LinkedIn in UAE

A business development manager position at Amazon was the most viewed job posting on the network in 2018

Technology-focused positions feature high on the most popular jobs on LinkedIn in the UAE, the company said on Sunday.

The ten jobs – which collectively received 940,000 views in 2018 – were topped by a business development manager position at Amazon, followed by a lead railway engineer position at ABB and a front office assistant at Marriot Hotels Dubai Marina complex.

A receptionist and administrative position at Huawei came in fourth place, followed by an account position at White Aluminum Enterprises, an Arabic-speaking customer service officer at Majid Al Futtaim, a personal assistant at Emaar, a project manager at Temenos, a business analyst at Dubai Careers and an assistant brand manager at Nestle.

“It should come as no surprise that the technology industry is the most popular option for UAE jobseekers, especially as the country continues to drive its tech ambitions,” said Ali Matar, the head of LinkedIn emerging markets, Middle East and North Africa.

The ten most viewed jobs of 2018:

1. Business development manager, Amazon

2. Lead engineer railway, ABB

3. Front office assistant, Marriot Hotels Dubai Marina Complex

4. Receptionist/Administrative assistant, Huawei Technologies

5. Accountant, White Aluminum Enterprises

6. Customers Service Office – Arabic Speaking, Majid Al Futtaim

7. Personal assistant, Emaar

8. Project manager, Temenos

9. Business analyst, Dubai Careers

10. Assistant brand manager, Nestle