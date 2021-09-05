Redington Gulf set to return to GITEX

Global IT distributor and supply chain solutions provider Redington Gulf has recently announced its return to the GITEX stage this October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The company’s participation was published by GITEX Technology Week in its social media pages.

Redington Gulf provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for all categories of IT products including PCs, networking, software and enterprise solutions as well as consumer and lifestyle products to more than 100 international brands. The company is a subsidiary of Redington India and is amongst the leading supply chain solution providers in Middle East, Africa, Turkey (via Arena Bilgisayar) and CIS region.

At GITEX last year, the company’s value-added distribution arm – Redington Value – exhibited its service offering – TrackMyCloud, a cloud consumption management service. Track My Cloud by Redington is a SaaS platform designed to be an all-in-one solution to manage complex, sophisticated cloud. TMC offers a bouquet of five solutions with 800 plus features, simplifying monitoring and optimisation of spends, done on managing the cloud infrastructure. Track My Cloud is the most user-friendly Cloud Management Platform with an intuitive and clear UI to enhance user experience. With an easy onboarding and end-to-end support, cloud consumption is going to become easier than ever with Track My Cloud.

In 2020, Redington also signed several key partnerships with security vendors such as FireEye, Corelight, Gigamon, Digital Guardian in parts of the Middle East and Africa to fortify its already burgeoning security portfolio while adding Targus and Citrix to the portfolio. The VAD also inked a partnership with Alibaba Cloud to strengthen its cloud portfolio.

GITEX is the biggest tech event in the Middle East and Africa region. Every year, the event hosts more than 4,500 exhibitors, 400 plus active investors and 150,000 trade visitors from 140 countries.

This year’s edition of GITEX will feature staple programmes including GITEX Future Stars, Future Blockchain Summit, AI Everything and Marketing Mania among others. It will also see the debut of a new fintech programme called FinTech Surge.

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net