Etihad boosts US network with flights to Charlotte from 2026

By Staff Writer

Etihad Airways to launch direct flights to Charlotte, North Carolina

Etihad Airways to launch direct flights to Charlotte, North Carolina

Etihad Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways has announced it will launch non-stop flights to Charlotte, North Carolina, starting May 4, 2026.

With this milestone, Etihad becomes the first airline from the region to fly directly to Charlotte – further strengthening connectivity between the UAE and the United States.

Charlotte becomes Etihad’s sixth destination in the United States, joining:

  • New York
  • Chicago
  • Washington
  • Boston
  • Atlanta (launching July 2)

Etihad to launch Abu Dhabi to Charlotte flights

The route will operate four times per week on Etihad’s flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner, delivering the airline’s award-winning service in both Business and Economy cabins.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “Charlotte represents a strategic addition to our US network, unlocking direct access to one of the country’s most dynamic and fast-growing regions.

“We’re excited to be the first airline from our region to serve this market, and we look forward to connecting more travellers to Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

