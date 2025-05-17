Etihad boosts US network with flights to Charlotte from 2026

Etihad Airways has announced it will launch non-stop flights to Charlotte, North Carolina, starting May 4, 2026.

With this milestone, Etihad becomes the first airline from the region to fly directly to Charlotte – further strengthening connectivity between the UAE and the United States.

Charlotte becomes Etihad’s sixth destination in the United States, joining:

New York

Chicago

Washington

Boston

Atlanta (launching July 2)

The route will operate four times per week on Etihad’s flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner, delivering the airline’s award-winning service in both Business and Economy cabins.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “Charlotte represents a strategic addition to our US network, unlocking direct access to one of the country’s most dynamic and fast-growing regions.

“We’re excited to be the first airline from our region to serve this market, and we look forward to connecting more travellers to Abu Dhabi and beyond.”