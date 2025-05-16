Dubai pauses 2026 school inspections: reports

There will be no private school inspections for Dubai schools in the 2025-2026 academic year, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said, according to local media reports.

The decision to suspend private school inspections will apply to all schools, except those in the third year of operation, which will be inspected as usual, said reports.

The decision comes as part of an evolving approach to supporting quality education in the emirate and is a continuation of an inspection pause from the current academic year.

Dubai school rating inspections

The KHDA said: “(We) will continue to monitor school performance through targeted visits focused on specific areas related to educational quality and ongoing development. These visits will be informed by feedback from the school community and aligned with the Education 33 strategy’s priorities”.

A reported statement from Fatma Ibrahim Belrehif, CEO of the Education Quality Assurance and Compliance Agency at KHDA, said: ““Dubai’s private schools have consistently demonstrated resilience, innovation, and a deep commitment to students’ learning and wellbeing.

“The suspension of inspections next year will allow for greater collaboration and reflection on how we define and support quality in education.

“Through targeted visits and ongoing engagement with schools, we will ensure that every child in Dubai continues to receive a high-quality education that aligns with (our) goals.”

Schools will be asked to complete self-evaluation forms to help benchmark progress.

Dubai currently has 227 private schools serving 387,441 students from 185 nationalities.

The private education sector recorded an unprecedented 12 per cent increase in student enrolment in the 2023-24 academic year. Enrolment grew by a further 6 per cent during the 2024-25 academic year.

The opening of new schools and steady enrolment growth in Dubai’s private education sector support the objectives of the Education Strategy 33, which aims to open at least 100 new private schools by 2033.

Earlier this month the KHDA announced it will allow private schools to hike fees by up to 2.35 per cent next year.

The KHDA approved an Education Cost Index (ECI) of 2.35 percent for profit private schools in the emirate for the 2025-26 academic year.

The decision is based on the annual review of audited financial statements submitted by Dubai private schools, in collaboration with the Digital Dubai Authority.

The ECI takes into account the operational costs of running a school to offer a high quality of education, including staff wages, support services, and rental expenses.

KHDA has informed all private schools in Dubai about the requirements for submitting fee adjustment requests for the next academic year.

Eligible for-profit schools must apply for an increase up to, but not exceeding, the approved ECI. Private schools that have been operating in Dubai for less than three years are not eligible for a fee adjustment.

All applications will be reviewed by KHDA to ensure they meet the criteria for fee increases.