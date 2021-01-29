Superstar DJ David Guetta to perform on Burj Al Arab helipad

French superstar and Dubai resident, David Guetta, ranked the world’s top DJ in 2020, will give a performance for fans worldwide on the helipad of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

The entire online event will be streamed free of charge at 6pm on Saturday February 6 on Guetta’s YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/xaurMcGqZHU).

The production of music and lights is designed to contribute towards efforts to keep the city in the global spotlight as it seeks to boost its tourism offering following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a statement said.

Guetta said he dedicates his performance to the city he calls home, and invited his millions of followers worldwide to come together for the online event in a show of “solidarity, hope and optimism, as the world continues to battle the pandemic”.

Through the event, Guetta aims to raise funds towards supporting UNICEF, as well as Dubai Cares’ Education Uninterrupted campaign, a nationwide fundraising campaign that tackles the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the education of children and youth.

Guetta said, “After Miami, New York and the Louvre in Paris, I am very proud to announce that we’re heading to the top of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah for another United At Home show, this time in a city that is dear to my heart: Dubai.

“In these difficult times, we hope to bring comfort, joy, and support through the power of music and emotions. We have supported many charities and helped make a real difference in people’s lives during the pandemic. We continue in this direction today, benefiting UNICEF and Dubai Cares.”

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) added: “Dubai Tourism is proud to support the ongoing efforts of award-winning international artist David Guetta and stand together in solidarity with people all over the world. We are also appreciative of the support and efforts being made by UNICEF, Dubai Cares and Jumeirah Group to leverage the strengths of the city for a worthy cause, especially during these challenging times.

“We encourage fans from around the world to view David Guetta’s show online and enjoy a spectacular music performance from the safety and comfort of their homes.”

Over the years, many events have been held at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, including the Roger Federer vs Andre Agassi tennis match, boxing champion Anthony Joshua’s Sky Fight, the Formula One team Red Bull Racing doughnut stunt, champion Rory Mcllroy’s special golf demonstration and Red Bull X-Fighter Danny Torres who jumped riding his bike from a helicopter onto the helipad.

To donate online, visit https://davidguetta.com/donate/