The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Redefining luxury

Since coming to market in 2015, around 60,000 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class models have been delivered worldwide. In 2019, with around 12,000 units, more Mercedes-Maybach S-Class cars were sold than ever before. The growth rate in China was in double figures. Alongside China, the main sales markets in recent years have been Russia, South Korea, the US and Germany.

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is set to continue this success story. It combines the perfection and high-tech solutions of the only recently presented Mercedes-Benz flagship model with the exclusivity and tradition of Maybach. The wheelbase is 18cm longer than the long variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which entirely benefits the rear. Thanks to Executive Seats as standard and the Chauffeur package, the rear section becomes a comfortable working or resting area. They are complemented by exclusive details such as large areas of trim on the rear of the front seats and between the two rear passengers. In a number of markets, sales of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will commence before the end of this year. For the Middle East, production of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will begin in June and the first customers will receive their vehicles in September 2021.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class (length/width/height: 5469/1921/1510mm) is a classic three-box sedan. Distinguishing features at the front include the distinctive bonnet with a chromed fin and the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille. This is highly recognisable by its vertical, three-dimensional trim strips. The word mark MAYBACH is elegantly integrated into the chrome surround of the grille. The rear doors are wider than those of the brother models, and the C-pillars feature a fixed quarterlight. Exclusivity is emphasised by the Maybach brand logo on the C-pillar. The V12 S 680 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is equipped with electrically operated comfort rear doors, a feature that is optional on the V8 S 580 variant.

The exclusive appearance of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can be enhanced, on request, by a two-tone paint finish with dividing line. This is applied by hand according to the highest quality criteria. The revolutionary headlamp technology DIGITAL LIGHT is optional in the V8 S 580, and standard in the V12 S 680. This allows new functions, such as the projection of guidelines or warning symbols onto the road ahead. In each headlamp, DIGITAL LIGHT has a light module with three extremely powerful LEDs with light that is refracted and directed by 1.3 million pixels.

Key facts and figures

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has a wheelbase 18cm longer than the long Mercedes-Benz S-Class: 3,396mm instead of 3,216mm.

The active ambience lighting has a total of 253 LEDs.

The counter-phased audio signals of the active road noise compensation must reach the human ear within around three milliseconds to overlay the road noise generated by the vehicle.

The temperature of the optional refrigeration compartment in the rear armrest is adjustable from 1 to 7°C.

In the chauffeur position, the backrest of the front passenger seat with the Chauffeur package can be tilted forward by 23 degrees beyond the 90-degree position. The longitudinal and height adjustment of the seat creates more legroom in the rear.

The maximum backrest angle of the Executive Seats is 43.5 degrees. The most upright backrest position of 19 degrees allows relaxed working in the rear.

Meticulous application of the optional two-tone paint finish in the paintshop can take up to one week.

When fully equipped, and if PRE-SAFE Impulse Side and the beltbags are included, the interior of the Mercedes-Maybach has a total of 18 airbags.

The interior: generous space and great comfort in the rear

The interior of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is based on the revolutionary interior design of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The sculptured look of the dashboard, centre console and armrests appears to float above an expansive interior landscape. In the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class too, digital and analogue luxury are in harmony. Up to five display screens are available. Included as standard is a 12.8-inch OLED central display as a high-tech control centre. A 12.3-inch 3D driver display with a three-dimensional representation of other road users and pronounced depth and shade effects is available on request.

The distinctive look of the driver display in Exclusive display mode underlines the special status of the Mercedes-Maybach: The surrounds of the dial instruments are in the brand colour rosé gold.

This colour is also used for the active ambience lighting (optional equipment), i.e. the animated LED light band with intelligent comfort and safety functions. With rosé gold white and amethyst glow, the active ambience lighting now has two new colour themes. There is also an additional function in the form of the “Rear Welcome” lightshow in the interior. Adaptive rear lighting is celebrating its premiere in the Mercedes-Maybach. This follows the wishes of the occupants in several respects: as well as the brightness, the size and position of the light spot can be adjusted. There is also a wide adjustment range between precise working light and relaxing lounge light.

There is plenty of classic luxury on board, too: new features include the large areas of trim on the front seats. High-quality wood surrounds encase the rear of the front seat backrests. If the First-Class Rear is specified, a similarly striking area of trim is positioned between the two rear passengers.

The wheelbase is 18cm longer than the long variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which entirely benefits the rear.

A comparative overview of the key dimensions:

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class (Z 223) S-Class with long wheelbase (V 223) Overall length 5,469mm 5,289mm Overall width 1,921mm 1,954/1,921mm Overall height 1,510mm 1,503mm Wheelbase 3,396mm 3,216mm

A clear indication that the owner of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will typically be found seated in the rear are the standard-fit Executive seats on the left and right plus the Chauffeur package. The occupant is able to adjust the seat surface and backrest of the Executive seat independently. Using the footrest on the front seat and the electrically extending legrest creates a continuous, comfortable reclining surface for a pleasant sleeping position. The adjustment travel of the legrest has been extended by about 50mm compared to the preceding series. The massage function of the calfrest as part of the Seating Comfort package Rear is another new feature. The neck/shoulder heating in the rear is another comfort feature.

The infotainment system MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) is even more personal and intuitive to use

The second-generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) introduced in 2018 has its debut in the new S-Class. The unique feature of MBUX is its networking with a wide range of vehicle systems and sensor data. Brilliant displays on up to five large screens, in part with OLED technology, make the control of vehicle and comfort functions even easier. The possibilities for personalisation and intuitive operation have become far more extensive. On request, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can also be equipped with MBUX Interior Assist in the rear.

MBUX Interior Assist recognises numerous occupant intentions. It follows eye direction, hand gestures and the body language of the occupants, so as to assist with automatic vehicle functions as the situation requires. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is also able to recognise movements and gestures by the rear occupants with the help of 3D laser cameras in the roof liner. For example, the belt extender for the outer rear seats automatically offers up the seat belt when MBUX Interior Assist recognises the occupant’s intention to reach for the belt by hand movements. The exit warning function has also been extended and is able to register that a rear passenger intends to leave the vehicle.

Offering exceptional comfort and performance through 12 cylinders

For the Middle East, the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC will be introduced. Powered by a V12 engine with an output of 612 hp (450 kW), the S 680 4MATIC marks the last 12-cylinder engine available in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio.

All-wheel drive is standard equipment.

Suspension: comfortable setup with surprising agility

The AIRMATIC air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+ is standard equipment. Using DYNAMIC SELECT, the driver is able to individually modify the characteristics of the powertrain, ESP, the suspension and the steering. The selection is made using a control at the lower end of the central display. DYNAMIC SELECT has a dedicated MAYBACH driving mode and focuses entirely on ride comfort.

Optional rear-axle steering improves manoeuvrability in urban areas. This reduces the turning circle by almost two metres. Customers have a choice between two variants: 4.5-degree and 10-degree rear-axle steering. Instead of 13.1 metres, the turning circle is then 12.2 or 11.2 metres.

In the V8 S 580 model, fully active E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension on a 48 V basis uses a stereo camera to scan the road ahead to smooth out undulations. It also gives additional protection in the event of a lateral collision.

Acoustic comfort: extraordinarily quiet and low in vibrations

The new luxury sedan further improves the very good NVH performance of the new S-Class generation. The extended NVH measures mainly benefit the rear section. Additional absorbent foam is installed in the area of the rear wheel arches, for example. The additional, fixed triangle windows in the C-pillars have thicker laminated glass, as they are in close proximity to the heads of rear passengers. Noise-optimised tyres with foam absorbers are available for the Mercedes-Maybach on request.

Active road noise compensation is used by the company for the first time. The system reduces unwanted low-frequency noises using counter-phased sound waves. The bass speakers of the Burmester high-end 4D surround sound system are used for sound reproduction.

Safety: more protection before and during accidents

Especially in the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, particular attention has always been paid to safety in the rear section. The innovative rear airbag demonstrates this: during severe frontal collisions, this optional equipment can considerably reduce the loads acting on the heads and necks of seat belt wearing occupants on the outer rear seats. In the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, passengers in the rear of a sedan car have the benefit of an automatic belt extender for the first time. It is an indirect invitation to fasten the belt, and also makes the process more convenient. The belt extender is integrated into the adjustable backrest of the Executive seat, and therefore always in the right position for the passenger.

In day-to-day driving, new and extended assistance systems relieve driver stress as the situation requires when adapting the vehicle speed, controlling distance, steering and lane-changing. This enables the driver to stay alert for longer and reach the destination more safely and comfortably. When danger threatens, driving assistance systems can respond according to the situation and mitigate the severity of possible collisions, or even avoid them.

The brand: defining the luxury of the future for 100 years

Mercedes-Maybach is a byword for luxury that constantly reinvents itself. On the basis of a historically evolved understanding of luxury and superlative quality, Mercedes-Maybach has always redefined the luxury of the future. More than ever before, Mercedes-Maybach now stands for “sophisticated luxury”. The brand combines the top-class technology and perfection of Mercedes-Benz with the exclusivity and elegant luxury of MAYBACH.

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class follows a unique tradition of exclusive prestige models by the Mercedes-Benz and Maybach brands. Maybach Motorenbau GmbH presented its first automobile at the Berlin Automobile Exhibition in 1921: the Maybach Model W3 with coachwork by Auer in Cannstatt.

In 1930, the Mercedes-Benz 770 “Grand Mercedes” (W 07) was presented, and in 1938 this was replaced by the W 150-series model of the same name. In the 1950s the brand made a comeback in the luxury segment with the Mercedes-Benz 300 (W 186 and W 189). The next high-prestige model arrived in 1963, with the Mercedes-Benz 600 (W 100). The luxurious Pullman Limousines of the S-Class 140 series (presented in September 1995) and 220 series (from 2000) continued this tradition into the new millennium.

In 2002 the then DaimlerChrysler AG revitalised one of Germany’s most exclusive automobile brands with the Maybach luxury sedans of the 240 series. And in 2014 the S-Class of today’s Mercedes-Maybach brand celebrated its premiere with the 222 series. This set new standards with the Mercedes-Maybach S 600 Pullman (2015) and the S 600 Pullman Guard (2016).