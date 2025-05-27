Ronaldo hints at Saudi Al Nassr exit with cryptic X post: Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at his departure from Al Nassr after scoring in Monday’s Saudi Pro League season finale against Al Fateh, according to media reports.

The Portuguese forward found the net in what could prove to be his final appearance for the Saudi club, though Al Nassr suffered a 3-2 defeat. The result meant the team failed to qualify for next season’s AFC Champions League.

Following the match, Ronaldo posted an image of himself wearing his Al Nassr shirt on social media with the caption: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Thanks to all.”

This chapter is over.

The story? Still being written.

Grateful to all. pic.twitter.com/Vuvl5siEB3 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 26, 2025

Ronaldo posts cryptic message following final Al Nassr match

The 39-year-old’s current contract with Al Nassr expires in June. His goal against Al Fateh marked his 99th strike in 105 matches for the club since joining in January 2023.

Ronaldo finished the Saudi Pro League campaign as the division’s leading scorer with 25 goals, despite his team’s failure to secure continental competition.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker has now scored 937 goals throughout his career, with 801 of those coming at club level.

Reports emerged last week suggesting Ronaldo had received an offer from an unnamed Brazilian club.

The move would allow him to participate in the expanded Club World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States from 14 June to 13 July.

Four Brazilian teams – Botafogo, Fluminense, Flamengo and Palmeiras – have qualified for the tournament.