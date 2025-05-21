Fans in for a treat at the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four

Some of Europe’s finest hoop stars will showcase their tremendous skills on the court in Abu Dhabi during the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four, but basketball fans and their families are in for a rollicking time off the court as well.

As Europe’s premier league visits the UAE capital for the first time in its long history of over 67 years, defending champions Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens take on Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul in the first of two semi-finals on Friday, May 23, for a place in the final on Sunday, May 25.

The second semi-final is a repeat of 2023, with Olympiacos Piraeus and AS Monaco squaring up for a place in the final. The third-place playoff will be played on May 25 as well, just before the adrenaline-pumping finale.

The action takes place at The Galleria Al Maryah Island – South Bridge Link, which is where the Championship FanZone is also located and will provide plenty of fun, music, prizes and knowledge between May 23 and 25 from 10 am to 10 pm.

A number of interactive games and contests have been set up in the three dynamic zones. Fans will be able to test their shots on electronic hoops, or compare their hand sizes and height to some of the biggest EuroLeague stars. History buffs can relive the most iconic plays from the past 25 years.

Turkish Airlines, the title sponsors of the league, are planning to deliver immersive experiences and activations, while BKT will enable the fans to pose with the official EuroLeague Trophy and test their skills on custom arcade games. Motorola amps up the energy with tech-infused excitement, offering interactive games and gadget showcases blending innovation with entertainment.

Fans can grab the latest stickers and cards while trading with fellow enthusiasts at Panini’s stand. CFI is creating a Trading Court, where it will combine financial education with prize-winning excitement. Trendyol brings creativity to the forefront by connecting fans to EuroLeague Final Four players.

The Official Final Four Merchandise stand is another must-visit place. It will be stocked with T-shirts, team gear, and much more.

Live DJ will keep the energy high with music pumping all day long at the FanZone, which will also feature face-painting stations, dance performances and multiple basketball zones with spectator challenges and prizes.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the stars. Throughout the weekend, there will be special appearances from players of the four semi-finalists, as well as All-25 EuroLeague team members and legendary players from across the last 25 years.