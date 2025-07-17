UAE summer 2025: September named best month for island travel in new Expedia report

Expedia has released its inaugural 2025 Island Hot List, identifying the world’s top island destinations based on verified travel data and traveller insights.

The report shows global interest in islands has increased by 30 per cent on average.

The travel platform’s analysis reveals September as the optimal month for island travel, with Paros and Sardinia experiencing 45 per cent year-on-year growth in traveller interest.

Top 10 global islands

The destinations that made Expedia’s global Island Hot List include:

Aruba (Best for Year-Round Sunshine)

(Best for Year-Round Sunshine) Bali, Indonesia (Best for Relaxation)

(Best for Relaxation) Dominican Republic (Best for Adventure)

(Best for Adventure) Fiji (Best for Community)

(Best for Community) Jamaica (Best for Culture)

(Best for Culture) Koh Samui, Thailand (Best for Affordable Luxury)

(Best for Affordable Luxury) Maldives (Best for Romance)

(Best for Romance) Oahu, Hawaii (Best for Surfing)

(Best for Surfing) Paros, Greece (Best for Nightlife)

(Best for Nightlife) Sardinia, Italy (Best for Food Lovers)

UAE travellers prefer Cyprus, Phuket, Malta, Madagascar, Seychelles

Expedia data shows rising interest in specific islands amongst UAE travellers. Cyprus leads with 140 per cent growth, followed by Phuket, Thailand (210 per cent), Malta (170 per cent), Madagascar (265 per cent), and Seychelles (205 per cent).

Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations, said: “Powered by real traveller data, the Expedia Island Hot List gives travellers the inspiration they need to plan a smarter island escape. Island adventurers want standout stays, affordable prices and seamless flight access. To get that, our top tips are to travel out of season when average stay prices can fluctuate by as much as 50 per cent and bundle flights and hotels together.”

Tourism officials from featured destinations expressed satisfaction with the recognition.

The report indicates September as the optimal travel month for most destinations, excluding Caribbean islands during hurricane season. Average stay prices can vary by up to 50 per cent depending on the season.

Hotel rates range from AED 550 in Bali to AED 2,405 in the Maldives. Expedia members can save 25 per cent or more on select stays during the Halfway There Sale, with bookings required by July 21, 2025 for travel by October 31, 2025.

However, Expedia recommends several strategies for island travel:

Travel during off-peak seasons for savings up to 50 per cent

Use Flight Alerts through Price Tracking in the Expedia app

Consider island hopping for varied experiences

Bundle flights and hotels for additional savings

Take advantage of member discounts during promotional periods

Koh Samui shows the highest growth at 55 per cent year-on-year, with March identified as the optimal travel month. The island is positioning itself as Thailand’s wellness capital, attracting visitors for yoga retreats and detox programmes.

Paros and Sardinia both demonstrate 45 per cent year-on-year growth. Paros is emerging as an alternative to Santorini and Mykonos, offering design-focused accommodations and port towns. Sardinia attracts wellness seekers due to its Blue Zone status and agritourism experiences.

Aruba, Bali, Jamaica, and Maldives each show 15 per cent year-on-year growth. Aruba offers consistent sunshine with expanded biking trails and eco-friendly accommodation. Bali focuses on zero-waste hospitality and wellness tourism. Jamaica emphasises cultural connections beyond beach tourism. The Maldives incorporates solar-powered villas and coral farming initiatives.