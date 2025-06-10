Schengen Visa: UAE travellers’ guide to hidden summer 2025 destinations beyond Europe

As the summer of 2025 approaches, many UAE residents are seeking budget-friendly travel options beyond the usual European destinations.

While the Schengen visa is well-known for granting access to 29 European countries, fewer realise it can also serve as a gateway to lesser-known, budget-friendly destinations outside the Schengen zone.

Popular Schengen destinations can be expensive and crowded during the summer months. Fortunately, your Schengen visa can unlock a range of equally stunning and more affordable places—both within Europe’s fringes and beyond—that are often overlooked but perfect for your summer getaway.

When UAE residents secure a Schengen visa, their minds often go straight to iconic cities like Paris, Rome, or Amsterdam. However, savvy travellers are now using this visa to venture to alternative destinations that welcome visitors holding a valid multiple-entry visa. This little-known benefit can save money, reduce crowds, and create unique travel experiences.

Rules and regulations

1. Multiple-entry visa required

To travel to many of these alternative destinations, you must have a multiple-entry Schengen visa. Single-entry visas expire as soon as you leave the Schengen Area, preventing re-entry or access to non-Schengen countries that recognise the visa.

2. Prior use of the visa inside Schengen

Some countries require that you have already entered at least one Schengen country using your visa before they allow entry. This means simply holding the visa isn’t enough—you must have activated it at least once in Europe.

3. Visa validity throughout your stay

Your Schengen visa must remain valid for the entire duration of your visit outside the Schengen Area. Check carefully to avoid overstaying or having your visa expire while abroad.

4. Compliance with additional entry requirements

Even with a valid Schengen visa, certain countries may ask for:

Proof of sufficient funds

Confirmed accommodation

Return or onward tickets

Always check the embassy or consulate websites before travelling for the latest regulations.

5. Nationality-specific conditions

Visa exemptions or simplified procedures linked to Schengen visas often depend on your nationality. Confirm the specific rules for your passport to avoid surprises at immigration.

Destinations by visa rule grouping

Destinations allowing entry with a valid multiple-entry Schengen visa, often requiring prior entry into the Schengen Area:

Albania: Up to 90 days, provided the visa has been used once in Schengen.

Up to 90 days, provided the visa has been used once in Schengen. Bosnia and Herzegovina: Stay up to 90 days within 180 days.

Stay up to 90 days within 180 days. Montenegro: Entry for up to 30 days or visa validity length if less than 30 days.

Entry for up to 30 days or visa validity length if less than 30 days. Serbia: Visa-free stay up to 90 days within 180 days.

Visa-free stay up to 90 days within 180 days. North Macedonia: Visa must be valid for at least five days after exit; stay up to 15 days per visit, max 90 days in 180 days.

Visa must be valid for at least five days after exit; stay up to 15 days per visit, max 90 days in 180 days. Kosovo: Up to 15 days with a valid multiple-entry visa.

Destinations that accept travellers holding a valid multiple-entry Schengen visa without necessarily requiring prior use:

Cyprus: Up to 90 days within 180 days, even though not part of Schengen yet.

Up to 90 days within 180 days, even though not part of Schengen yet. Mexico: Up to 180 days, provided you’ve used the Schengen visa at least once.

Up to 180 days, provided you’ve used the Schengen visa at least once. Colombia: Visa exemption for select nationals holding a Schengen visa valid for six months or more.

Visa exemption for select nationals holding a Schengen visa valid for six months or more. Sao Tome and Principe: Often waives the tourist visa for Schengen visa holders.

Destinations with simplified visa procedures or visa-on-arrival options linked to holding a valid Schengen visa:

Turkey: Eligible for an electronic visa (e-visa) for stays up to one month; not visa-free but easier process.

Eligible for an electronic visa (e-visa) for stays up to one month; not visa-free but easier process. Antigua and Barbuda: Possible visa on arrival for Schengen visa holders.

Possible visa on arrival for Schengen visa holders. Dominican Republic: Eligible for a tourist card upon arrival when holding a valid multiple-entry Schengen visa.

Microstates functioning as part of the Schengen Area (no separate visa required if you have entry to the neighbouring Schengen country):

Andorra

Monaco

San Marino

Vatican City

Schengen visa cost and application fees for UAE residents

Here’s what it costs to apply for a Schengen visa from the UAE:

Visa application fee: Approximately AED 380 ($103).

(This includes the standard visa fee of AED 320 plus a service fee of around AED 60 charged by the visa application centre.)

Reduced fee for children aged 6 to 12: Around AED 190 ($52).

Children under 6 years: No visa fee required.

Applications typically take about 15 calendar days to process, so applying early is recommended.

Final reminders for UAE travellers: