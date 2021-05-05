By Staff writer

More of this topic

Posted inWealth management

AB Money Forum: Build your financial future

It is never too early, or too late, to take control of your financial future – whether you are a young high-flier planning to retire at 40 or are an expat family trying to build-up your pension pot

By Staff writer

In the wake of 2020 and the uncertainty of coronavirus, there is a growing appetite in the region for financial freedom, and a younger, hungrier generation who are looking at investing in their future. But there are key questions that everyone, at whatever age, needs to ask: What products are right for me? How much do I need to put aside? When should I stop renting and start thinking about buying? Is crypto too risky or a fast-track to riches? Can I use trading apps or seek the advice of wealth managers?

The AB Money Forum: Build Your Financial Future will dive into the secrets of saving and how to make your earnings worker harder and smarter with leading experts and thought leaders. Wherever you are on your investment journey, we’ll explore what do you need to know about sophisticated investment strategies. Our live AB Forum event on May 31 will help you figure out your financial goals. From online trading to systematic investment planning, and real estate, cryptocurrencies, and risk management and wealth protections. We’ll unpack it all.

Join us live at the JW Marriott Marquis, or register to tune in via the live stream, by clicking here or filling out the form below.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.