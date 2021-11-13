Pathways to new career opportunities and what these mean for job seekers

“What kind of skills can help me land my first job?”

“I was recently laid off and want to switch fields – how can I reskill for new opportunities?”

These questions are top-of-mind for job seekers in the current job market. The UAE’s commendable digital initiatives, such as its National Coders Program, and the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, offer hope to professionals seeking new opportunities or a career change.

To take advantage of the opportunities presented by the country’s rapidly transforming digital economy, these workers will need to invest in high-demand skills required by employers.

The good news is: new pathways that arose during the pandemic are helping learners develop the essential skills needed to drive an immediate and meaningful career impact.

‘Learn from anywhere’ skills for entry-level digital jobs

Online Professional Certificates are paving the way for workers to flexibly attain the high-demand skills that connect them to well-paying entry-level jobs — ranging from social media marketer to cybersecurity analyst or IT support professional.

These certificates – created by leading industry educators including Google, Facebook, IBM, Salesforce and Intuit – fill real-world skill gaps and help candidates develop entry-level skills for fast-growing, in-demand digital jobs. Learners also benefit from comprehensive support that can include valuable access to potential employers, and help with honing soft skills for improved job outcomes.

The popularity of entry-level Professional Certificates soared throughout the pandemic, as enrolments in the UAE increased by an impressive 276 percent YoY on Coursera.

Job seekers value the convenience of progressing at their own pace online, while learning from the best instructors, anywhere. Impacted workers, without the luxury of choice or time, found they could quickly pivot to new opportunities, becoming job-ready in as little as weeks or months. The Google IT Support Certificate, for instance, prepares workers for entry-level jobs in IT support in just three-to-six months.

Since many certifications for entry-level digital jobs often don’t require experience or a college degree, they can become inclusive entry points for non-traditional talent to enter tech fields. This can be a springboard for workers to upskill for digital careers.

Broadening access to building these high-demand skills can narrow the $50 billion digital skills gap that the UAE is expected to experience by 2030 – with Coursera’s latest Global Skills report finding that skills transformation has not kept pace with digital transformation in the country.

Work from anywhere advantages of the remote work revolution

Starting out with foundational digital skills can position workers for wider opportunities in today’s job market, where many jobs that require digital skills can be done from anywhere. The recent introduction of remote work visas by the UAE government highlights its eagerness to support employees who value a more flexible workforce. Job seekers armed with in-demand digital skills can consider expanding their search to include remote options.

A range of entry-level roles can be performed remotely, from sales development representatives and marketing specialists, to web developers and computer support specialists. This is especially attractive for expats who can now prepare for opportunities that are location-independent – enjoying the high quality of life the UAE has to offer, while working for one of the world’s top employers.

A way to build work experience from anywhere

With cancelled internships and lost opportunities for in-person training, graduates entering the job market need new ways to build practical experience and demonstrate their mastery of skills to employers. ‘Hands-on’ online learning in a virtual workspace, where learners apply job-relevant skills or practice using industry tools in real-world scenarios, offers a viable way to ‘learn by doing’ from anywhere.

It is common for new entrants to be one or two skills or competencies short of the job they want to apply for. But many of these beginner proficiency gaps – from managing Google Ads to building a portfolio website with HTML & CSS – can be resolved in a few hours with the right hands-on training.

Industry educators like Google, IBM, Amazon, and other leading experts are making short online courses and projects more accessible, helping learners gain required skills quickly.

Through alternative pathways that link skills and jobs, employment seekers in the UAE can now find their opportunity wherever they are. Getting their foot in the door is the first step. In the longer-term, such pathways can help these workers consistently make better work and learning choices, driving meaningful career outcomes.

Anthony Tattersall, vice-president for EMEA, Coursera.