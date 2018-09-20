Imran Khan discusses UAE bilateral ties on official trip in Abu Dhabi

Pakistani Prime Minister arrived in Abu Dhabi on a state visit on Wednesday, where he and met with His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Pakistani PM's first official foreign trip began in Saudi Arabia, where he met with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

During the meeting the two leaders expressed their determination to improve the bilateral relationship between the UAE and Pakistan in the near future, and exchanged their views on issues of common concern.

“The UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan is determined to maintain robust ties with all its friendly countries on the basis of mutual respect, trust and common understanding of each other’s interests,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

The UAE's state-run news agency, WAM, reported that Khan "accentuated his country's resolve to maintain resilient relations based on

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan’s foreign finance and information and broadcasting ministers, along with Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE, Moazzam Ahmad Khan.

Khan’s visit to the UAE comes after a trip to neighbouring Saudi Arabia, where he met with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to Pakistan’s Dawn news outlet, Khan took the opportunity to invite to Crown Prince to Pakistan, “which was accepted, in principle, by the Saudi leadership.”

The trip to Saudi Arabia and the UAE marks Khan’s first official foreign trip as Prime Minister.

“Anyone who comes to power in Pakistan will visit Saudi Arabia first,” Khan told Al Arabiya in a televised interview. “Saudi Arabia has in the past helped Pakistan when [the country] has been in need.”