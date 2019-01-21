Sheikh Hamdan to lead UAE's Davos delegation

The theme of this year's World Economic Forum in Davos is the opportunities and challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, will lead the UAE’s delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos that begins on Tuesday, the government has announced.

According to the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency, the UAE is participating in 10 sessions revolving around the economy, advances science, space, artificial intelligence, the environment and entrepreneurship.

The theme for this year’s WEF is the opportunities and challenges posed by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“The UAE adopts an approach that focuses on strengthening international cooperation and establishing a new formula of joint action aimed for the good of the people, as well as taking benefit from prominent global platforms such as the World Economic Forum to shape trends, unify visions and reach a common understanding of the challenges of the next phase to contribute to the development of appropriate solutions,” he said.

Other members of the UAE delegation include Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs and Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, as well as a host of other ministers and high-level officials.

UAE officials will participate in a number of sessions at the event. Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, for example, will participate in a session entitled ‘Beyond GDP: Measuring Economic Progress’, that will review and identify ‘intangible’ factors for growth such as strengthening human capital.

Additionally, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE’s Minister of Climate Change and Environment, will participate in sessions focused on accelerating the economy, avoiding global warming, and combatting plastic waste.

Other sessions with UAE participation will revolve around competitiveness in the digital age, space exploration, Arab entrepreneurship and the global food system.

More than 3,000 participants from around the world are expected at the WEF, including a number of heads of states and prominent business leaders.