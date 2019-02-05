Dubai's DWTC wins new events to spur $190m economic boost

These high-profile events will bring in about 37,000 delegates from around the world

Dubai World Trade Centre says it has won bids to host 10 new international congresses at the venue from 2019-2022

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has announced that it has won bids to host 10 new international congresses at the venue from 2019-2022.

Strengthening Dubai’s position as a destination for the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and business events industry, these high-profile events will bring in about 37,000 delegates from around the world and are expected to deliver an estimated AED700 million ($190 million) economic boost for the emirate.

Mahir Julfar, senior vice president - Venue Services Management, Dubai World Trade Centre said: “Securing the new congresses demonstrates DWTC’s growing appeal as a business events destination, with a range of capabilities and offerings to suit professionals in the MICE sector across the globe.

"The diversity of the upcoming events calendar for 2019 – 2022 endorses DWTC’s international reputation as a game-changing business events destination.”

Taking centre stage in 2019 will be two space-themed congresses hosted by Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. In recognition of the UAE’s efforts to encourage youth in the field of space science and technology, an anticipated 2,500 delegates will attend the 4th Young Professionals in Space Conference in October.

This will be followed by the 22nd International Academy of Astronautics Human in Space Symposium in November. This event is being held in the Middle East for the first time as part of the centre’s efforts to promote the UAE as a hub for space science and research.

Confirmed congresses for 2020 include the 6th Global Symposiums on Health Systems Research which will welcome an estimated 2,500 delegates in November 2020.

2020 will also welcome an estimated 3,000 delegates from the worldwide urology community to the 40th Congress of the Societe International d’Urologie, adding to DWTC’s robust calendar of healthcare events.

Confirmed congresses for 2021 include ACTE Society of Petroleum Engineers which will see 10,000 oil and gas professionals from across the globe, World Congress of Gastroenterology which will be attended by 8,000-10,000 delegates, and the World Confederation for Physical Therapy Congress 2021 which will welcome 5,000 delegates from the global physical therapy community.

Other key events that will take place in 2021 include the World Congress of the Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology and the 5th edition of the ISPRS Geospatial Week.

2022 will bring together leading space agencies, scientists and researchers to the International Conference on Space Operations (SpaceOps 2022).