UAE lifts boycott on Israel, opens new trade corridor

The UAE announced on Saturday it has repealed legislation imposing a boycott of Israel after the two countries struck a US-brokered deal to normalise relations.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan issued a federal decree "abolishing the Federal Law No. 15 of 1972 regarding boycotting Israel and the penalties thereof", state news agency WAM reported.

"It will be permissible to enter, exchange or possess Israeli goods and products of all kinds in the UAE and trade in them."

The decree comes as part of the UAE's efforts to expand diplomatic and commercial cooperation with Israel.

It is seeking to lay out a roadmap towards launching joint cooperation, leading to bilateral relations by stimulating economic growth and promoting technological innovation, WAM said.

The UAE will be the first Gulf state and only the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel.

Companies and individuals in the UAE may now enter into agreements with firms or individuals residing in Israel, WAM reported.

Earlier this month, Israel and the UAE reached an agreement to fully normalise relations, a historic breakthrough that US President Donald Trump said will facilitate peace in the Middle East.

The move means the UAE joins Egypt and Jordan as the only countries with fully normal ties with Israel, signalling the countries will send ambassadors and open more direct commercial ties.

Delegations from Israel and the UAE will meet to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.

The decision by the UAE will also be seen as a proxy for its far bigger neighbour, Saudi Arabia, which has close ties with the UAE and has been viewed as having some informal contacts with Israel.