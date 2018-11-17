SaudiGulf Airlines signs deal to buy 10 A320neo planes

Al-Qahtani Aviation, owner of SaudiGulf Airlines, has signed an agreement to purchase 10 A320neo family aircraft.

The commitment was announced at the Bahrain International Airshow.

SaudiGulf Airlines currently operates a fleet of six A320 aircraft from its hub in Dammam. The carrier commenced operations in 2016 serving domestic destinations across the kingdom prior to expanding to international routes.

Last month, the airline launched its second international destination with flights to four destinations in Pakistan.



Sheikh Tariq Abdulhadi Al Qahtani, chairman of Al-Qahtani Aviation and SaudiGulf Airlines, said: “As a premium service boutique airline we are excited to be adding the A320neo to our fleet. This expansion is in keeping with our intention to see the Saudi aviation sector continue to develop and grow in support of the Saudi Vision 2030.”



“The A320neo family represents a natural evolution of our current fleet of A320 aircraft and will contribute significantly to our network expansion in the region as well as internationally,” added Samer Majali, president and CEO of SaudiGulf Airlines.



“We are honoured to expand our partnership with SaudiGulf Airlines, as we are adding more A320s to our customer’s all Airbus fleet,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer. “The A320neo family, with its lower operating cost, greater fuel efficiency and superior passenger comfort, will surely support SaudiGulf Airlines to achieve its ambitious growth plans.”



The A320neo Family is the world’s best-selling single aisle aircraft with over 6,200 orders from more than 100 customers since its launch in 2010.