flydubai launches AI-powered biometric smart gates

Flydubai has introduced AI-driven smart gates for its crew members, aiming to streamline immigration procedures and enhance operational efficiency at Dubai airports.

The UAE-based carrier has partnered with emaratech, a leading national technology provider, to deploy biometric border control systems at its Airport Operations Centre.

The new smart gates leverage facial recognition, real-time data validation, and AI technology to create a seamless, paperless immigration experience for more than 3,800 pilots and cabin crew.

Flydubai biometric smart gates

This advanced digital-first solution significantly reduces immigration processing time, particularly during peak travel periods, and reflects the airline’s ongoing commitment to innovation and punctuality.

“We are proud to partner with flydubai in pioneering a next-generation, paperless immigration experience,” said Thani Alzaffin, Group CEO of emaratech. “Our biometric smart gates connect directly with both flydubai and immigration platforms for real-time identity validation, enabling a truly frictionless journey.”

The UAE-based carrier currently operates a modern fleet of 89 aircraft, serving more than135 destinations worldwide. The airline employs more than 6,400 staff, including over 1,300 pilots and 2,500 cabin crew.

Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, Chief Procurement and Technology Officer at flydubai, said: “We always look for opportunities to harness the latest technologies that support our growth and operational efficiencies, and with the introduction of these biometric smart gates, this marks another step towards fostering a more seamless, punctual and secure operation.”