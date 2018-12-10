Flydubai relaunches Chittagong flights

The move is part of the UAE carrier's plan to cover underserved destinations

Dubai-based carrier Flydubai will relaunch its daily flights to Chittagong in Bangladesh starting January 20, 2019.

The move is part of the airline’s plan to cover underserved destinations, according to Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President Commercial (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa).

“We are delighted that flydubai is returning to Chittagong. It reaffirms our commitment to serving underserved destinations and with daily flights we look forward to our passengers benefiting from our direct and convenient flights to Dubai and beyond,” he said.

As part of its partnership with flydubai, which was announced in July 2017, Emirates will codeshare on this route. Its passengers will receive complimentary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by flydubai in economy class.

Passengers from Bangladesh will also have an opportunity to travel via Dubai to hundreds of destinations around the world.

Economy class return fares to Chittagong from Dubai start from $400, while economy class return fares to Dubai start from $490.

FZ589 is scheduled to depart Dubai International Terminal 2 at 03:20am, arriving into Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong at 10:05am local time. FZ590 is scheduled to depart Shah Amanat International Airport at 11:05am local time, landing in Dubai International Terminal 2 at 15:05pm local time.