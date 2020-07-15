We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Bernd Debusmann Jr

Wed 15 Jul 2020 04:16 PM

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways to resume flights to 20 destinations

Kuwait-based Jazeera Airways has revealed a list of flights to 20 destinations for a six-month period beginning in August, including Dubai, Riyadh, Beirut, Istanbul and Amman.

The schedule includes daily flights to Dubai, as well as twice-weekly flights to Riyadh and Beirut, three times weekly flights to Amman and a number of flights to Istanbul.

“We are all very pleased to be resuming are flights and serving our customers after a suspension of over four months at Kuwait International Airport. During this period, we continued to operate by supporting repatriation and expatriation flights,” said Jazeera CEO Rohit Ramachandran. 

“We anticipate demand will be strong in August and our schedule focuses on the most desirable routes – whether people want to fly to visit the family or for medical, touristic and business purposes,” he added.

As it re-starts operations, Jazeera has also announced new health and safety guidelines, including mandatory online check-ins, airport and terminal disinfections and protective gear for crew.

Passengers must allow wear medical face masks and gloves at all times, with social distancing markers on the floor established to maintain a safe distance.

The full list of flights:

Dubai Daily 12:10
Riyadh Thursday, Saturday 11:20
Amman Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 20:00
Beirut Wednesday, Friday 11:15
Istanbul, IST Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 08:25
Sabiha Gokcen Monday, Wednesday, Saturday 09:50
Bodrum Tuesday, Saturday 10:30
Mumbai Monday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday 20:10
Hyderabad Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday 18:30
Cochin Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 17:50
Ahmedabad Monday, Wednesday 22:25
Delhi Tuesday, Thursday 00:45
Baku Friday, Sunday 09:25
Tbilisi Tuesday, Saturday 11:40
Assiut Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 23:30
Luxor Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday 23:55
Sohag Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday 22:00
Alexandria Tuesday, Friday, Sunday 21:00
Cairo Daily 16:25
Sharm El Sheikh Thursday, Saturday 16:30

Bernd Debusmann Jr

