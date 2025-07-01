Kuwait busts visa fraud gang linked to European immigration scam

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has arrested a criminal ring accused of forging documents to manipulate visa applications for entry into several European countries.

The MoI confirmed that the arrests were made by the General Department of Residency Investigations, operating under the Citizenship and Residency Affairs Sector, as part of a broader crackdown on organised crime.

The investigation, conducted in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, uncovered serious violations, including:

Falsified professions

Forged work permits

Tampered bank statements

Fabricated documents aimed at meeting visa requirements imposed by European embassies

Authorities identified an Egyptian national, believed to be operating the scam from abroad via social media, as one of the main figures behind the illegal immigration scheme. Several other suspects were arrested within Kuwait, and their devices and forged documents have been seized.

As part of ongoing international security cooperation, Kuwaiti authorities have informed their counterparts in Egypt, where further investigations are underway.

The Ministry of Interior reiterated its commitment to upholding national security and enforcing the law, warning that it will not tolerate such criminal activities. It also urged the public to respect the country’s legal and immigration frameworks.