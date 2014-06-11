118 Dubai schools to raise fees in 2014-15

All but 28 private schools in Dubai have been granted approval to raise fees for the next academic year

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Wednesday, 11 June 2014 12:06 PM

Dubai’s education authority has approved annual fee hikes for 118 private schools, it has confirmed.

A further eight still being considered also could be granted the increase, while only 28 schools will not raise fees, either because they did not apply or they are not eligible.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said the value of the increases was determined by a combination of the education cost index issued by Dubai Statistics Centre in January and school inspection results.

In the 2014-15 academic year, outstanding schools granted a fee increase will be allowed to raise them by up to 3.48 percent; good schools can go up to 2.61 percent and acceptable and unsatisfactory schools are allowed a hike of up to 1.74 percent.

Schools less than three years old usually are not eligible to raise fees.

In February, the Dubai Executive Council (DEC) set a new cap for fee increases at 7 percent depending on a school’s performance.

The maximum fee increase will come into play when the cost of education in the emirate rises by more than 3.5 percent annually, according to ECI, which takes into account salaries, rent, utilities and the consumer price index.

Schools fees in Dubai have become a concern for some parents who claim they are expensive, particularly compared to the cost of education in other countries, while there is no alternative for government-funded schools as in their home countries.

Related:

Stories

24% of Dubai firms plan school allowance rise for staff

Private sector funding of education is 'insufficient' says UAE official

Dubai school fees to rise up to 7%

Revealed: UAE school fees are highest in GCC

Saudi private school fees to rise by up to 20%

Parents can't moan about school fees - GEMS chief

Dubai school forced to close after doubling fees

Galleries
Revealed: Most expensive GCC school fees

Revealed: Most expensive GCC school fees

REVEALED: Dubai’s outstanding schools

REVEALED: Dubai’s outstanding schools

Topics

UAE school fees

Also in Education

Two UAE teachers on shortlist for $1m global award

Dubai Soil Museum officially opens as first of its kind in Middle East

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Investing in the next generation: the value of Gulf education

Investing in the next generation: the value of Gulf education

Developers tired of traditional real estate assets are turning...

GCC's class act threatened by teacher shortages

GCC's class act threatened by teacher shortages

A global shortage of school teachers is particularly hurting...

1
Educating business minds

Educating business minds

University of Wollongong is one of a number of institutions helping...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking