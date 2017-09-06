Dubai's DAE delivers three A320s to Colombian airline

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has announced its leasing division DAE Capital has completed the delivery of three Airbus A320-200 aircraft to new customer, VivaColombia.



The three aircraft were delivered in June and August respectively, the company said in a statement.



VivaColombia is Colombia’s first ultra-low cost carrier and operates both domestic and international routes.



DAE said the deal is structured to give the airline the flexibility to also operate the aircraft in the fleet of the recently launched sister company Viva Air Peru.



Firoz Tarapore, CEO of DAE said: “We are delighted to have been selected by VivaColombia to be part of their growth plans and look forward to further supporting their fleet financing requirements.



"These transactions demonstrate the capacity of the DAE platform to provide tailored solutions for our customers, whether they are starts-ups, regional airlines or legacy carriers.”



William Shaw, VivaColombia CEO, added: “We are pleased with the flexibility of the fleet solution provided by DAE Capital which has enabled us to bridge our fleet requirement ahead of receiving our new aircraft order from Airbus. We look forward to further developing our business relationship.”