Abu Dhabi court orders airline to compensate passenger for flight delay

Unnamed carrier ordered to pay $8,174 after the man’s flight was delayed for around nine hours
The Abu Dhabi Civil Court of Appeal has ordered an unnamed airline to pay a passenger $8,174 in compensation after the man’s flight was delayed for around nine hours.
The National newspaper reported that the man was returning from Hajj when the delay occurred. The passenger then took the airline to court requesting a $1.1 million compensation on the grounds that the delay had “added stress and fatigue and exacerbated his diabetes”.
The Court of First Instance had initially rejected the man’s earlier claim.
The unnamed airline has denied all responsibility, the report added.
