Revealed: Sharjah's East Village to target younger generation

ARADA has announced the launch of East Village, a new creative residential community targeting the younger generation at the developer’s Sharjah megaproject, Aljada.

An urban focal point for creativity and culture, East Village will be home to students, singles and young couples, as well as those entering the jobs market for the first time, the company said in a statement.

It added that the East Village buildings will be characterised by bold, fresh and colourful designs, each carefully tailored to foster a sense of community among tenants, homeowners and visitors.

Residents at East Village will benefit from large green spaces that will play host to regular events, art installations and pop-up retail outlets. Each apartment block will have communal areas, with additional space set aside for local facilities, including small shops and cafes.

East Village is also located close to both Aljada’s Business Park, a commercial hub featuring 500,000 square metres of office space as well as University City, one of the Middle East’s largest education complexes.

Consisting of 15 buildings, each of which houses roughly 150 units, East Village was launched officially at the Cityscape Abu Dhabi trade show this week. Homes in the community will be handed over by the end of 2020.

Simultaneously, ARADA has announced that enabling work on Aljada is now under way, following a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of ARADA, and Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal AlSaud, vice chairman of ARADA.

Sheikh Sultan said: “It is our hope that East Village will be a haven for young people taking their first steps into adult life. They are our greatest asset, and we believe that this new community will provide the next generation with a space that will allow their creativity to flourish.”

Prince Khaled added: “Young people around the world, and increasingly across the GCC, are now playing an individual role in responsible living and environmentally conscious spending.”

Earlier this month, ARADA signed a management agreement with Emaar Hospitality Group to bring three new hotels, Address Aljada Sharjah, Vida Aljada Sharjah and Rove Aljada to the mega project.

In March, ARADA announced that Zaha Hadid Architects had won a global competition to design the Central Hub, the focal point of Aljada, the first phase of which will be completed by the end of this year.

Launched in September 2017 by Sharjah ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the AED24 billion Aljada will be delivered in phases starting in 2019, with the entire project expected to be completed by 2025.